Have you ever been curious about who is tying the knot in Kenya? Whether you're checking on a friend's upcoming nuptials, checking if your partner might be walking down the aisle with someone else, or simply interested in public marriage notices, the process is more straightforward than you might think.

Gone are the days of physically visiting government offices to sift through paper records. Today, this information is readily available online.

The primary and official source for this information is the eCitizen portal, a one-stop shop for various government services .

Through the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Justice, the Registrar of Marriages makes these notices public.

This guide will walk you through the step-by-step process of checking marriage notices online, explain the legal framework for marriage in Kenya, and answer some frequently asked questions.

An AI-generated image of a couple during their traditional wedding

Understanding Marriage in Kenya

Before diving into the online search, it's helpful to understand how marriage is legally recognised in the country. The Marriage Act of 2014 is the primary legislation governing all marriages in Kenya.

Types of Marriages Recognised in Kenya

The Marriage Act of 2014 recognises five different types of marriages, catering to the diverse cultural and religious landscape of the nation:

Civil Marriages: These are non-religious ceremonies conducted by a Registrar of Marriages at a government office.

Christian Marriages: These are conducted by a licensed minister of faith in a church, following Christian rites.

Hindu Marriages: These are conducted according to the customs and rites of the Hindu faith.

Customary Marriages: These are unions negotiated, celebrated, and concluded according to the specific customs of the communities of one or both parties.

Islamic Marriages: These are conducted in accordance with Islamic law and traditions.

Key Legal Requirements for Marriage in Kenya

Regardless of the type, all marriages in Kenya must meet certain legal requirements to be considered valid:

Age: Both parties must be at least 18 years old.

Gender: A marriage must be between a man and a woman.

Consent: Both parties must give their free and informed consent to the union.

Marital Status: For monogamous unions (Civil, Christian), neither party can be in an existing marriage.

An AI-generated image of a couple during their wedding

How to Check Marriage Notices Online

The government has digitised the process, making it transparent and easily accessible.

The public display of marriage notices serves a crucial purpose: it allows for any legal objections to be raised before the marriage is solemnised.

Step-by-Step Guide to Accessing Marriage Notices

Here is a simple, four-step guide to finding marriage notices on the official government platform.

Step 1: Visit the eCitizen Website. Navigate directly to the marriage notices section on the Office of the Attorney General's eCitizen portal .

Step 2: Navigate to the Marriage Notices Section. The provided link should take you directly to the public notices page. This service falls under the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Justice.

Step 3: Browse the Notices. Once on the page, you will see a list of recent marriage notices. The information displayed for each public notice includes:

Reference Number: A unique identifier for the marriage application.

Groom's Name: The full name of the prospective groom.

Bride's Name: The full name of the prospective bride.

Date of Notice: The date when the official notice of intent to marry was filed.

Date of Marriage: The proposed date for the marriage ceremony.

Place of Marriage: The location where the ceremony is scheduled to take place.

Step 4: Search or Browse You can either scroll through the pages to browse the notices or use your browser's search function to look for a specific name. The notices are typically listed in chronological order based on the date of notice.

READ ALSO: Why married couples in Kenya cannot divorce by mutual consent

An AI-generated image of a black couple displaying their wedding rings

The Process of Getting Married in Kenya

Understanding the registration process gives context to the notices you see online. Here’s a brief overview of different marriage types.

Registering a Civil Marriage

Application: The couple logs into the eCitizen portal and fills out an online "Notice of Marriage" form.

Documentation: They must upload required documents, including national IDs or passports for both parties, colour passport-sized photos, and a copy of the death certificate or divorce decree if previously married.

Payment: A notice fee (currently around Sh600) is paid via mobile money or other online payment methods.

21-Day Notice Period: Once the notice is submitted and approved, it is publicly displayed for 21 days. This is the period during which the notice is visible online and at the Registrar's office, allowing for any objections to be filed.

Booking Ceremony: After the 21 days have passed without objection, the couple can book their ceremony date and pay the marriage ceremony fee.

Registering a Christian/Hindu Marriage

The process involves a licensed minister of faith. The couple provides their details to the church or temple, which then files a notice.

This is often referred to as the "publication of banns." The church/temple is responsible for submitting the marriage particulars to the Registrar after the ceremony to obtain the official government marriage certificate.

Registering a Customary Marriage

Couples who have undergone a customary marriage can register their union to receive a legal marriage certificate.

This is also done via the eCitizen portal. They need to fill out a "Customary Marriage Declaration" form and may be required to provide proof of the union, such as a letter from a community elder or evidence of traditional rites like bride price payment.

An AI-generated image of a couple during their traditional wedding

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What information is publicly available in a marriage notice?

A public marriage notice on the eCitizen portal contains the groom's name, the bride's name, the date the notice was filed, the proposed date of marriage, and the intended place of marriage.

Can I object to a marriage notice?

Yes. The 21-day notice period is specifically for this purpose. Suppose you have a legal reason to object to a forthcoming marriage (e.g., one of the parties is already married, underage, or being forced). In that case, you can file an objection with the Registrar of Marriages.

How much does it cost to get married in Kenya?

For a civil marriage at the Registrar's office, the costs are approximately Sh600 for the notice and Sh3,300 for the ceremony. If the ceremony is held at a location other than the Registrar's office, the fee is higher (around Sh9,800). Costs for other types of marriages vary depending on the church, temple, or community customs.

What documents do I need to get married in Kenya?

You will typically need your National ID or Passport, recent passport-sized photos, and proof of consent. If widowed or divorced, a death certificate or divorce decree absolute is required. Foreign nationals need additional documents like a Certificate of No Impediment to Marriage.

How long does it take to get a marriage certificate?

For civil marriages, the certificate is usually issued immediately after the ceremony. For other types of marriages, the licensed authority (e.g., church) has a short period to submit the marriage book to the Registrar, after which the official certificate can be processed, typically within a few weeks.

Are same-sex marriages recognised in Kenya?

No. The Constitution of Kenya and the Marriage Act of 2014 explicitly define marriage as a union between a man and a woman. Same-sex marriages are not legally recognised in Kenya.

Checking who is getting married in Kenya has never been easier, thanks to the digitisation of government services.

The eCitizen portal stands as the single, authoritative source for public marriage notices, enhancing transparency and upholding the legal sanctity of marriage.