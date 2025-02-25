Why young women in Nairobi are rejecting marriage

A new study by Mwelekeo Insights has revealed a significant shift in attitudes toward marriage among women aged 18 to 30 in Nairobi.

The report, which surveyed 2,687 respondents, found that 53% of young women no longer see marriage as a priority, with many citing career ambitions, financial independence, and personal freedom as key reasons for their stance.

The Declining Importance of Marriage

The survey found that only 29% of women consider marriage an essential life goal, while 53% explicitly stated it was not a priority, and 18% remained unsure.

This marks a significant departure from traditional expectations, suggesting that many young women are reshaping their life goals beyond conventional family structures.

Why Women Are Saying No to Marriage

Among the respondents who deprioritized marriage, 52% cited financial independence as the main reason, 31% pointed to career ambitions, 17% valued personal freedom over marriage

This indicates that economic and professional aspirations are increasingly taking precedence over settling down.

Societal Pressure to Marry

Despite shifting perspectives, 50% of the women surveyed admitted to feeling some degree of societal pressure to get married, largely due to traditional expectations from family and community members.

However, the other 50% stated they felt no such pressure, highlighting a growing cultural divide.

Marriage and Personal Freedom

One of the most revealing insights from the study was that 60% of women believe marriage negatively impacts personal freedom, while only 25% see it as a positive change and 15% remain neutral.

This suggests that many young women view marriage as a restrictive institution rather than an avenue for personal growth.

The Ideal Marriage Age is Shifting

For those who are still open to marriage, attitudes toward the ideal age for tying the knot have also evolved.

The survey showed that 30% preferred to marry between 28-30 years old, 45% felt comfortable getting married after 30, and 18% were unsure.

These findings indicate a trend toward delayed marriage, with many women prioritising personal development and financial stability first.

Career and Financial Stability Over Marriage

The study found that 80% of women prioritised financial stability and career growth over marriage, reinforcing the idea that economic security is increasingly valued over traditional family structures.

Changing Perceptions Over Time

A majority of the respondents (56%) stated that their perceptions of marriage had changed as they grew older.

31% reported a more negative view of marriage, 13% developed a more positive perception and the rest maintained their original views.

The Role of Religion and Family Expectations

The survey showed that religious beliefs still play a role in shaping marital attitudes.

53% said religion significantly influenced their perception of marriage, 33% said it played a minimal role, 14% stated it had no impact

Similarly, 50% of respondents reported that family expectations shaped their views on marriage, either positively or negatively.

A Surprising Take on Polygamy

One of the more unexpected findings of the study was that 51% of respondents were open to polygamous marriages , provided it would economically transform their lives.

This challenges conventional narratives around monogamy and suggests that economic considerations play a significant role in modern relationship choices.

Education and Employment Impact on Marriage Views

Education and employment status had a clear impact on marital attitudes. 67% of highly educated and employed women deprioritized marriage. In contrast, 33% of women with lower education levels were more likely to prioritize marriage

Urban vs. Rural Perspectives

The study found that where a woman lives also affects her perception of marriage. 62% of urban women deprioritized marriage. 38% of rural women still viewed marriage as essential

The findings from Mwelekeo Insights suggest that marriage is becoming less of a necessity for young women in Nairobi, as financial independence, career ambitions, and personal freedom take precedence.

This trend reflects broader societal changes and raises important questions about the future of relationships and family structures in Kenya.

As young women continue to challenge traditional expectations, these insights could serve as a foundation for further studies on evolving gender roles and societal norms.