'If I had known…’ – Mama Jimmy's marriage regrets & lessons

Love stories are often painted as perfect fairy tales, but Pastor Isaiah ‘Baba Jimmy’ and his wife, Judith ‘Mama Jimmy’, have shown that real love is built on honesty, faith, and overcoming struggles together.

The couple, known for their heartwarming and deeply relatable content, has captured the hearts of many by sharing their marriage journey openly—the joys, the regrets, the struggles, and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.

Married at 18: Journey of love & challenges

Baba and Mama Jimmy’s love story started young. Mama Jimmy was just 18 years old. While most teenagers were still figuring out life, she was already stepping into marriage and parenthood.

The transition was overwhelming. She recalled how, after getting married in October, she found out she was pregnant by December.

The speed at which everything happened left her feeling like she had no time to enjoy the early days of her marriage.

In a heart-to-heart conversation with her husband on their YouTube channel, on March 19, Mama Jimmy admitted that at some point, she regretted getting married.

The mother of two explained that the pregnancies and miscarriage were overwhelming, especially because she had a tough time—always sick, struggling to eat, and constantly vomiting.

Sometimes, I felt regret. Not because of anything else, but because of how difficult pregnancy was for me. I would vomit and feel so sick, yet my husband would still insist that I take my medication. At that moment, I felt like he didn’t care. I even thought to myself, if I had known, I wouldn’t have gotten married.

Despite the rough start, time gave her a different perspective. Looking back, she now realises that Baba Jimmy was simply looking out for her and ensuring both she and the baby were safe.

Baba Jimmy also admitted that, while he doesn’t have major regrets in life, the hardest moments have been when they were struggling financially.

Maybe the only time I’ve felt regret is when we’ve hit a tough spot in life. But those moments always pass.

Through every loss and challenge, their faith kept them strong, reminding them that tough times do not last, but love and commitment do.

Love in the little things

When asked about romance, Mama Jimmy had fans laughing with her honest answer:

He is romantic, but not all the time. During the day, it’s just small gestures here and there. But by evening…

While romance might not be his strong suit during the day, Baba Jimmy finds ways to show his love in his own way.

He also defended himself, explaining that since the children are around during the day, he doesn’t feel free or comfortable enough to fully express his romantic side.

Dreams for the future

Unlike many who chase wealth and luxury, Mama Jimmy’s greatest desire is simple—to have a home of their own and provide for their family.

What I want the most right now is a house. You already know that. Of course, there are other things we need, but not all the worldly things.

Their dreams reflect the humility and simplicity that have defined their marriage: Putting family first and trusting God for the rest.

Why fans love Baba & Mama Jimmy

Many fans admire Baba and Mama Jimmy’s honesty. They do not pretend to have a perfect marriage; instead, they share their story as it is - raw, real, and full of faith.

Their strong Luhya accent and natural humour make their storytelling even more relatable and enjoyable, bringing joy and wisdom to many.