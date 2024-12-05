Meet 12 Kenyans you’ll spot this Christmas: Who are you?

The festive season in Kenya is marked by joy, vibrant celebrations, and unique traditions. As the holiday season approaches, Kenyans exhibit diverse personalities and habits that make the festivities colourful and exciting.

Here are the different types of Kenyans you are likely to encounter during Christmas:

The planners

These are the organised individuals who start preparing for Christmas months in advance. They have saved up, created a budget, and planned every detail, from travel to food menus and gifts.

They’re the ones who already have matching pyjamas for the family by October and probably know the exact time their goat will be slaughtered.

Last-minute hustler

These Kenyans thrive on last-minute pressure. They wait until Christmas Eve to buy gifts, groceries, and even bus tickets.

You’ll find them stuck in long queues at the market or frantically calling travel agents asking, "Hii gari ya shags bado iko?" Somehow, they always manage to pull everything together just in time for the festivities, even if it means wrapping gifts with newspaper.

The traveler

For these folks, Christmas is synonymous with homecoming. Whether it's a bus ride that stretches for hours or a flight packed with fellow holiday-goers, the idea of spending the festive season upcountry is non-negotiable.

You’ll find them with their suitcases, piles of luggage, and that one big cooler full of enough food to feed a small village. Luos are known for their affinity for the lakeside, where they’ll often take the scenic route to catch up with family and reconnect with their roots.

Luhyas, on the other hand, are famous for bringing an entire village’s worth of essentials—just to make sure the celebrations don't run dry. If a seat on the bus is hard to find, they’ll opt to stand or squeeze in beside a stranger. After all, 'Hakuna Christmas Nairobi'.

City loyalists

These are the ones who refuse to leave the city, and honestly, who can blame them? While everyone is stuck in traffic jams or cramped buses, they’re enjoying the peace and quiet of an empty Nairobi.

They might treat themselves to a fancy dinner at a less crowded restaurant or organise small hangouts with fellow City Loyalists. For them, Christmas is a staycation

The hosts

These are the MVPs of the festive season. They’ll cook enough food to feed the entire estate and still have leftovers. Their homes are where everyone gathers, whether invited or not. Aunties, uncles, cousins, and that random neighbour who "just passed by" will all be there.

They’ll welcome you with a smile and ensure your plate is full—even if they’re secretly wondering why you came empty-handed.

The show-offs

Christmas for these Kenyans is a chance to shine. Their decorations are so extra, even Santa’s reindeer would be jealous. They serve meals that could make a buffet blush and wear outfits that scream, 'Look at me!'

Their Christmas is a flex, and the 'gram is their arena. If you didn’t see their 10-story highlight reel, were they really celebrating?

The spirituals

For the Spirituals, Christmas is all about faith and reflection. They’re the first ones at the Christmas Eve service and will remind you of the 'reason for the season'.

Their day revolves around church activities, and their playlists are filled with gospel Christmas carols. If you’re invited to their home, expect a prayer session before any feasting.

The foodies

Ah, the Foodies. These Kenyans start salivating at the thought of chapati and nyama choma the moment December begins. Their sole mission is to eat as much as possible, and they’re not shy about it.

They’re the ones asking, 'Chapati imeiva?' every five minutes and will carry a container for leftovers. Their joy is measured in plates, not presents.

Gift enthusiasts

These individuals live for the joy of gifting. They’ve been buying and wrapping presents since Black Friday. They’ll even have something for that one cousin who only shows up once a year.

During Secret Santa, they’re the ones with the biggest smiles, eagerly watching everyone unwrap their carefully chosen gifts.

Party animal

For this group, Christmas is a week-long party. They’ll start with Christmas Eve, roll into Christmas Day, and somehow find an event for Boxing Day too.

They know every club, house party, and concert happening and will attend them all. These are the ones you’ll see on Instagram stories dancing at 3 AM with the caption 'Decembering'.

Budget masters

These Kenyans are the kings and queens of stretching a shilling. While everyone else is splurging, they’re busy finding clever ways to save.

They’ll trade a fancy dinner for a homemade feast that’s just as good (and 10 times cheaper), or DIY their decorations from recycled materials.

Need a Christmas tree? No problem—just stick some twigs in a pot and call it a day. Their motto is, 'Christmas is about the people, not the price tag, and they’ll proudly say, 'I’m here for the memories, not the money'.

The unbothered

For the Unbothered, Christmas is just another day. No stress, no planning, no fuss. They’ll spend the day binge-watching Netflix, eating leftovers, and ignoring phone calls. If you ask them what they’re doing for Christmas, they’ll reply, 'Just chilling'.