Mystery of April Fools’ Day: How the tradition began

April 1 is known worldwide as April Fools’ Day. On this day, people play pranks on each other for fun. But how did this tradition start?

The true origin remains unclear, but several theories explain its history.

One popular belief traces April Fools’ Day back to 16th-century France. Before 1582, people in France celebrated New Year's Day at the end of March or early April.

But in 1582, Pope Gregory XIII introduced the Gregorian calendar. This changed New Year’s Day to January 1.

Some people did not hear about this change or refused to accept it. Others mocked them for continuing to celebrate New Year’s in April.

They played tricks on them and called them "April fools." This idea spread, and the tradition continued.

Another theory links April Fools’ Day to an ancient Roman festival called Hilaria. The festival, held in late March, was a time of joy and games.

People dressed in disguises and played tricks on each other. This celebration of fun and deception may have influenced modern April Fools’ Day traditions.

Some historians suggest that April Fools’ Day is connected to spring. During this season, weather changes suddenly and unpredictably.

This could have made people feel as if nature itself was playing tricks on them.

There is also a reference to pranks in Geoffrey Chaucer’s "The Canterbury Tales", written in the 14th century. In one story, a character is fooled on "March 32," which means April 1.

Some believe this could be an early mention of April Fools’ Day.

As time passed, April Fools’ Day became more popular. It spread across Europe and later to the rest of the world.

By the 18th century, Britain and Scotland had adopted the tradition. In Scotland, it even lasted for two days, with different pranks on each day.

Today, April Fools’ Day is widely celebrated. People pull harmless pranks on friends, family, and even in workplaces.

Media outlets also take part. Some newspapers, TV stations, and websites publish fake news stories as jokes. However, they usually reveal the prank later in the day.

In recent years, some companies have used April Fools’ Day for marketing. Big brands create fake products or funny advertisements to entertain customers.

Some of these pranks are so convincing that people believe them until they realize it is April 1.

Despite its unknown origins, April Fools’ Day remains a global tradition. It is a day filled with laughter and surprises.