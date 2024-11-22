The much-awaited Blankets & Wine December Edition 2024 is ready to light up the Kenyan summer with a celebration of music, culture, and local artistry.

With its 'Fully Kenyan; theme, this year’s edition of the iconic festival that will happen on December 22, promises an unforgettable experience, highlighting the country's rich talent across two dynamic stages.

Stellar line-up of local talent

Blankets & Wine has long been known for showcasing Kenya’s top musical acts, and this year, the line-up is no exception. Leading the charge are some of Kenya’s most celebrated artists, known for bridging traditional sounds with modern influences.

Nyashinski, a powerhouse in Kenya’s music scene, will grace the stage, bringing his signature mix of rap and Afrobeat to the festival. He is joined by Wakadinali, a group whose gritty lyrics and hard-hitting sound have earned them legions of fans.

Another exciting performance will come from Necessary Noize, an iconic reggae group whose timeless hits continue to inspire fans across the country. Their energetic set will bring the festival to life, adding a dose of nostalgia to the event.

Adding a unique touch to the line-up is Njerae, an exceptional vocalist who blends neo-soul and Afro-jazz to create introspective, soulful melodies.

Her performance promises to captivate audiences with her rich, evocative voice. The vibrant duo Watendawili will also take the stage, known for their electrifying energy and seamless fusion of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and thought-provoking lyrics.

Celebration of Kenyan summer vibes

Coaster Ojwang is another highlight, with his fusion of traditional East African coastal rhythms and contemporary Afro-pop influences. His music, often themed around love, resilience, and community, has universal appeal, making his performance a must-see.

The rising star Xenia Manasseh will also grace the stage, captivating audiences with her sultry voice and unique blend of R&B, soul, and Afro-influences. With a string of international collaborations under her belt, Xenia continues to position herself as one of Kenya’s most promising musical exports.

Idd Aziz, a celebrated artist known for his Afro-fusion and Swahili cultural sounds, will round out the incredible line-up. His music showcases the richness of Swahili culture, combining traditional rhythms with contemporary vibes.

Two stages, endless energy

DJ IV, a true powerhouse in the Kenyan DJ scene, will also be spinning tracks, offering an immersive experience for festivalgoers. With a style that blends house, amapiano, and Kenyan urban beats, DJ IV’s set is guaranteed to keep the crowd dancing.

Ally Fresh, another dynamic DJ, will bring his fresh perspective to the stage. Known for his versatile mixes and bold energy, Ally Fresh’s performance promises to be full of surprises, mixing Afro-pop, dancehall, and trap in an innovative way.

Other incredible talents, including Akoth Jumadi, Shinsky, Dylan X, Vidza, and MGM, will keep the festival alive with their electrifying sets. These artists represent the new wave of Kenyan talent, pushing the boundaries of music and taking Kenya’s entertainment scene to global heights.

Marketplace of Kenyan creativity