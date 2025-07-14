How to handle radio silence in a talking stage

When two people move beyond initial introductions but have not defined the relationship, sudden silence on WhatsApp, SMS or social media can cause confusion.

In Kenya, where 97 percent of internet users engage on WhatsApp, early-stage connections often stall without warning.

Below is a clear, step‑by‑step guide for navigating that quiet period without overthinking or unnecessary stress.

1. Spot the silence

No response for more than 72 hours? Yeah you've been ghosted

Radio silence in the talking stage occurs when one party stops replying for three full days (72 hours) or more.

In many dating‑advice resources, a gap of three days without the slightest acknowledgement qualifies as ghosting.

On WhatsApp, absence of blue ticks or typing indicators for 72 hours usually signals a deliberate communication pause rather than mere busyness.

2. Recognise possible causes

Consider why your partner may have gone radio silent

Before assuming disinterest, consider practical explanations on your partner's side:

Network issues in rural or peri‑urban areas.

Power outages or low battery.

Work or travel commitments, including business trips or family events.

National holidays or observances (for example, Mashujaa Day or Eid ul‑Fitr).

Send one polite check‑in, “Hope you’re well. Did you get my last message?” and then wait.

Multiple follow‑ups risk appearing insistent and nagging.

3. Reestablish contact strategically

Be strategic as you try to reestablish contact

If there is still no response after three days, a thoughtfully crafted second message can clarify intentions:

Reference a shared topic. A common interest for both of you. For example: “Hi, did you see the latest school holiday safari specials?” Keep it concise. Two or three lines are less overwhelming than long paragraphs. Observe tone and timing. A prompt, detailed reply signals genuine interest; a brief “Okay” or continued silence suggests disengagement on your partner's side.

If contact still fails, it usually means the other party has chosen to step away.

4. Protect your well-being at all cost

Share your experience with friends or family

Constantly monitoring the phone can heighten anxiety. To maintain balance:

Schedule phone‑free periods during meals, exercise or study sessions.

Share your experience with friends or family to normalise and let out the frustration.

Access professional support if stress becomes overwhelming. In Kenya, Befrienders Kenya offers a 24/7 hotline at +254 722 178 177. The Mental Health Department at Kenyatta National Hospital can be reached at +254 20 3000378 or +254 20 2051323.

5. Decide whether to move on

Not all pauses carry the same meaning:

A one‑time delay: If followed by a plausible explanation (“Sorry, I was on a work trip”), you may choose to continue.

Repeated disappearances: Multiple unexplained silences indicate emotional unavailability.

Set a clear boundary with a brief message, “I value regular communication; let me know if that is not possible,” and if it is ignored, redirect your energy toward other connections.

6. Learn from the experience

Each silent episode helps you refine personal boundaries and expectations for communication.

Over time, setting clearer standards for responsiveness attracts partners who respect your time and feelings.