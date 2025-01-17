Tanzanians online amused by Kenyans’ dance moves in viral video

A recent video featuring young Kenyans dancing at a local entertainment joint in Nairobi has sparked humorous reactions among Tanzanians online.

The video, which showcases the group making 'unusual' yet energetic dance moves, quickly went viral, leaving many Tanzanians both entertained and baffled.

One user, clearly amused, commented:

"Nimejikuta nacheka tu!" (I just found myself laughing!).

Another took a playful jab at Kenyans, saying, "Kenya machizi tupu mzima ni Kaligraph tu," implying that only rapper Khaligraph Jones stands out among Kenyans.

Playful criticism

Some reactions hinted at cultural comparisons and light-hearted banter.



A user wrote, "Wallah siyo mtabiri ila Arusha ni kipande cha Kenya sema tamaa za Nyerere akachukua kile kipande," jokingly suggesting that Tanzania’s Arusha region feels more Kenyan due to its proximity and cultural similarities.

Another quipped about the dancers’ intensity, saying, "KUNA MMOJA ANACHINJA MTU HAPO NYUMA," referring to the exaggerated movements in the video.

Meanwhile, one observer connected the vibrant dance moves to Kenya’s renowned activism, writing, "Nimeelewa kwanini maandamano yao yanaenda vizuri."

Comparisons to fiction

The video also drew comparisons to fictional scenarios. One commenter humorously remarked, "Hii nchi wazungu wakija Act movies za Kizombi hataumiza kichwa kabisa kwenye editing," suggesting that Kenya could easily provide extras for zombie movies due to the dancers’ unique moves.

Another added, "Utadhani vijana wa kuluna Congo," likening the dancers to Congolese youths, known for their dynamic dance culture.

Tanzanians join the fun

Despite the playful criticism, some Tanzanians showed admiration for the dancers. A comment read, "Ila wanacheza vizuri kama umetoka kaskazini unaweza elewa haina kelele mingi," praising the style’s simplicity and rhythm.

One user extended an invitation, saying, "Karibuni Kenya huku kwetu ni pazuri kuliko Tz," sparking friendly debate over the two countries’ cultures.

While the Tanzanian audience was entertained, the comments reflect a growing appreciation for Kenya's vibrant entertainment scene.