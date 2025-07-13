Tough decision made by Rachael Otuoma to prevent invasion of privacy

Content creator Rachael Otuoma has unveiled strict rules that TikTokers will observe when they visit her and shared that anyone who is not ready to comply with the rules should not visit.

While providing an update on her preparations to host fellow content creators, Rachael explained that she has had aspects of her private life exposed by TikTokers visiting her home without consent, a thing she is keen on curbing.

According to her, a number of them go live as soon as they set foot in her home, laying her life bare before the prying eyes of the public and diminishing the great effort she puts in making the house spotlessly clean and well-arranged to avoid any backlash.

She added that the great effort she puts from buying new serving plates to deep-cleaning every room and selecting the best décor does not give anyone the right to broadcast her private space even when it impresses them.

I will set standards. Look, guys, we have even removed all the clothes from the drawers. I will stay up all night to ensure the TikTokers find no fault here. I do not want them to find a single flaw. About fifteen TikTokers are coming over. I am doing this so that when they leave, they do not go live and start attacking me with insults.

Rachel Otuoma calls out content creators

She called out content creators who turn every visit into an opportunity to show the public what people’s homes look like from the kitchen to the hanging lines and even bedrooms, stating that this is not only disrespectful but also an invasion of privacy that needs to be called for what it is and not sugar-coated as lifestyle content creation.

I do not want people saying, ‘Oh, guys, look, that is Rachael in the kitchen’ or ‘This is how her house looks’—that will not happen here.

Firm instructions & consequences for those not ready to comply

Appalled by the habit of going live, Rachel noted that all visiting TikTokers will not be allowed to enter her house with their phones.

The gadgets will be collected at the gate and kept safely by the security guard who will hand them back to respective owners at the end of the visit.

She added that the security guard has been briefed accordingly and any TikToker who is not willing to comply is at liberty to skip the visit.

You guys, no. Phones stay with the gateman. I already called the morning security guard and told him all phones will be left there. If you cannot handle that rule, please just stay at your home. Let us not argue. I have already given the soldier the instructions. When I wake up in the morning, I will remind him again.

