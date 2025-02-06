Months after laying her husband, former Kenyan footballer Ezekiel Otuoma, to rest, TikToker Rachael Otuoma is back in the limelight.

Her recent claim of being arrested, shared via a TikTok video, has sparked widespread conversations and debates online.

Life after Ezekiel Otuoma’s death

Following the burial, Rachael returned to Nairobi with a promise to start afresh by immersing herself in work and other activities as a way to distract herself from grief. She recently show off her new house.

True to her word, she has remained busy, but her approach to mourning has triggered various reactions.

Many netizens have found her behaviour unconventional, with some expressing shock at her coping methods.

Arrest allegations

Rachael recently announced through a video that she had been arrested. The post, which is set to premiere in full this afternoon, left her followers and other TikTok users puzzled.

The provocative title of the video garnered immediate attention, making Rachel a trending topic. However, she appeared calm during a subsequent live session, dismissing the chatter as part of her strategy.

Hainibabaishi - Rachael Otuoma

Despite the widespread speculation, Rachael appeared unfazed during a TikTok live session. She dismissed the chatter, stating that the title was a calculated move to generate buzz.

Rachael did not shy away from addressing critics who have scrutinised her life choices since her husband’s death. Many have accused her of moving on too quickly and engaging with other men.

I wanted to give you something to talk about. Sasa jioni yote ni rachael Otuoma Rachael Otuoma. Hata hainibabaishi. You should know vitu zingine hufanywa for some other things to work.



Ati ametoka mapema, mara eeh baada ya bwanake amekufa, eeh job job, eeh ameshikwa... I give you what you want to see. twende nalo.

Her defiant stance extended to those who speculate about her behaviour and intentions. “If you keep watching other people’s lives, my life will shock you. I’ll keep confusing you until you mind your own business,” she added.

Criticism from fellow TikTokers

Rachel’s online conduct has also drawn criticism for allegedly allowing other TikTokers to embarrass Ezekiel Otuoma’s baby mama online.

TikToker Nyako voiced her disappointment, accusing Rachel of being complicit in the bullying.

Only one week. Hata Otuoma hajakaa kwa graveyrd three days na kelele ishaanza. Hii ni takataka gani? And Racheal is on comment section supportng this bulshit... Rachael I saw you on Diana's comment section. Don't run...You are in this bullying 100 percent.

Nyako also cautioned Rachel against making excuses based on her widowhood status.

“Money is not everything. Today you have it, tomorrow you don’t. Don’t let another woman be humiliated and laughed at just because she lives in a house made of iron sheets. Another woman’s private life is being exposed, and you allow it,” Nyako fumed. “You should call Diana and tell her to stop. Don’t give us excuses about being a widow—it’s wrong!”

Unfazed by backlash

Despite the intense criticism, that she has become entitled, Rachel remains unapologetic. Her remarks and confident stance continue to fuel online discussions.