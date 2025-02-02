Netizens weigh in as Rachael Otuoma shows off elegant new house, weeks after hubby's burial

Kenyan TikToker and widow Rachael Otuoma has given her followers a sneak peek of her new, elegant home just weeks after the burial of her late husband, former footballer Ezekiel Otuoma.

Ezekiel tragically passed away on December 21, 2024, which also happened to be Rachel's . He was laid to rest on January 11, 2025, in Siaya County.

Rachael Otuoma showcases new house

In a TikTok live session, Rachael excitedly showcased her spacious and stylish new residence, sharing plans to transform it into her dream home.

The house features elegant grey-tiled floors, expansive sliding glass doors, a balcony, and a stunning kitchen equipped with modern counters.

Rachael took her viewers on a virtual tour, highlighting a beautifully designed living room and a lovely dining area. The house also has three bedrooms, offering ample space for her creative interior designs.

Excited about her new journey, Rachel promised followers impressive interior upgrades, confidently stating: "Interior nataka kufanya hapa, mtashangaa."

Why Rachael decided to move into new house

Rachael revealed that she chose to leave the house she shared with her late husband because it had become too large for her to manage alone. Se also revealed that the house has too many memories of him.

Although she was emotionally attached to the space, she believed it was time for a fresh start.

Mixed reactions

The announcement of Rachael's move sparked mixed reactions from her followers on social media.

A section of netizens celebrated her decision, praising her resilience and ability to forge ahead after the loss of her husband. Many commended her for focusing on rebuilding her life.

Others, however, were critical of her choice to rent such a large house, given that she is currently living alone without a child or husband.

Some fans urged Rachel to invest in building her own home instead of renting what they perceived to be an expensive property.

Moving forward with positivity

Despite differing opinions, Rachel remains determined to create a beautiful space that reflects her passion for interior design. This was part of her four-item bucket list after laying her husband to rest.

Rachel seems to have accomplished all her plans as she had outlined. First was to shave her hair, then go on vacation, and later move into a new house.