Where creativity met conversation: Inside the British Council Kenya Open Day

I arrived at the British Council Open Day eager to discover something new—meet someone, buy something, or experience the unexpected.

Stepping into the space brought back memories of the old WAPI (Words and Pictures) program, once hosted in the same office—a platform that showcased rap battles, poets, emcees, graffiti artists, writers, and installation artists. The sun cast a golden glow over the venue, setting the stage for a day filled with creativity, conversation, and connection.

Debra Nashipae, an artist and song writer, and Trevor Rando, Artist, Nairobi Apparel during the British Council Open Day

The first act of the day wasn’t on stage — it was in the fashion. Before a single panel began or a word was spoken, people were already making statements through their outfits.

Bold prints, intricate beadwork, and headwraps tied with intention — each choice told a story of identity and culture. Some attendees looked like walking art installations, while others embraced effortless minimalism, proving that simplicity can be just as striking.

Attendees at the British Council Open Day hosted on February 28, 2025

Beyond the crowd, stalls stretched across the venue, brimming with handcrafted pieces that invited people to pause, admire, and connect with the creators.

Inside, conversations were already in motion. Panel discussions explored funding for creatives, disability and inclusion, cultural heritage, digital accessibility, and entrepreneurship in education. Attendees leaned in — listening, debating, and continuing the discussions well beyond their scheduled time.

Creative DNA programme showcase at the British Council Open Day held on February 28, 2025

Outside the formal panels, spontaneous conversations unfolded. School leaders exchanged ideas on addressing gender inequalities.

Others explored the opportunities unlocked by professional certifications like ACCA, CIPS, and CFA. Some delved into Commonwealth Scholarships, while a deep dive into IELTS provided valuable insights for those looking to study or work abroad.

Attendees at the British Council Open Day hosted in Nairobi on February 28, 2025

As the day progressed, the Garden & Patio transformed into a space of raw artistic expression. Poets held the audience captive with their words, while stand-up comedians from Stand-Up Collective delivered sharp, unfiltered humor that had the crowd in stitches.

Then came the music

Liboi’s set had that rare magic that made you stop, close your eyes, and just feel. Murigi followed, blending nostalgia and contemporary sound into something deeply resonant.

By the time Mbithi took the stage, the energy cracked wide open, turning the evening into a full-blown celebration.

Mbithi 'Kamba Boy' on stage at the British Council Open Day hosted in Nairobi on February 28, 2025

Most events have a clear ending — this one didn’t. People lingered, reluctant to let go of the energy in the air. Conversations flowed, contacts were exchanged, and new ideas took shape.

This wasn’t just another corporate event—it was a firsthand experience of the British Council’s work, seamlessly blending their arts and education programs.

Creative DNA showcase at the British Council Open Day held on February 28, 2025