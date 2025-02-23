5 Preachers boldly speaking truth to power and keeping Ruto & his gov't in check

Kenya is not asleep anymore and the clergy is not backing down on its quest for a better nation, keeping President William Ruto in check and using their influence on the pulpit to drive change and better governance.

The events of last year left the church with no option but to push for the good of the country with the congregation taking charge and declaring that politics have no place in the pulpit.

The wave saw many churches and preachers cave in to pressure, criticizing the government and locked politicians from the pulpit.

While some preachers have relapsed and turned the pulpit into a battleground for politicians, a few have stayed faithful to the course, using their voices to hold the government of the day accountable and locking politicians out of the pulpit.

Some have taken it a step further and boldly returned hefty sums of money donated by politicians, some of who have been implicated in scandals.

Archbishop Anthony Muheria: Stinging truth & ruffling feathers of Kenya's political elite

The Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Nyeri has been consistent in speaking truth to power, expressing his mind and amplifying what Kenyans

From thought-provoking sermons to bold statements calling out the political class, he has endeared himself to Kenyans who view him as a true patriot who can be counted on to speak when it matters.

His diplomatic yet firm demeanour makes him deliver even the hardest punches in a way that reaches the intended target as evidenced by the flurry of responses that they attract from the political class.

Most recently, he slammed President Willima Ruto for his frequent promises, noting that the government is not an advertising agency.

Government is not an advertising agency. It is an agency that implements actions. That’s what we want to see.

Stop advertising what we should do, will do, or have done. Instead, focus on mobilising people, resources, and experts. We have great capacity, even within our leadership in government, to deliver—especially for the poor.

Apostle James Maina Ng’anga

Neno Evangelism center’s apostle James Ng'ang'a captured the hearts of many at the height of Gen Z protests.

The controversial preacher is known to speak when it matters the most, amplifying the concerns of Kenyans.

As the youth took to social media in protests before eventually took to the streets, Pastor Ng’ang’a is on record trailing his guns on a section of politicians who he accused of misleading President William Ruto.

He cautioned that the trend could see the regime crumble and not long afterwards,protests broke out.

His sermons, laced with political comments saw him celebrate the firing of Ruto’s Cabinet, reminding his congregants of his previous prophecy that certain people were misleading the government.

Archbishop Philip Anyolo: Rejecting Ruto's expensive car gift & ordering return of millions

For years, Archbishop Philip Anyolo of the Nairobi Archdiocese has refused to wine and dine with the political elites, making his stand known.

He is on record directing hefty donations to be returned to politicians and rejecting and expensive SUV that was gifted to him by President William Ruto when the latter was still serving as the deputy president.

The Church is called to uphold integrity by refusing contributions that may inadvertently compromise its independence or facilitate unjust enrichment. Political leaders are urged to demonstrate ethical leadership by addressing the pressing issues raised by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Archbishop Maurice Muhatia of Kisumu

President William Ruto has not had it easy with the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) either.

Archbishop Maurice Muhatia of Kisumu led in the criticism and read the statement, calling out President William Ruto’s administration for what they term a deeply entrenched culture of lies, corruption, unfulfilled promises, and misplaced priorities.

From the chaos in the Education sector to the confusion that characterized SHA and the abductions, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia had no kind words for Ruto.

Who is abducting these people? And is the government unable to stop these abductions and killings?

Stephen Ndicho & Pentecostal Churches

The political developments in the country have also seen the Akurino church call out the Head of State for prioritising church donations over addressing key national concerns.

Through their chairman Stephen Ndicho, the clergy celebrated the decision by Archbishop Philip Anyolo of the Nairobi Archdiocese to return hefty political donations.

We commend Archbishop Anyolo for ordering the refund and return of money donated by President Ruto to their Soweto Catholic Church last Sunday.

This action has effectively eliminated the Judas spirit of the clergy receiving bribes from politicians to influence their thinking and actions .