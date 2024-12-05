A video showing a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer harassing Citizen TV journalist Agnes Oloo during a live broadcast has sparked public outrage.

The incident occurred on the morning of December 5 at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road. Oloo was covering the summoning of Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thangwa, following an incident involving goons disrupting a funeral attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

DCI harasses Citizen TV journalist

In a video shared by the station and their senior reporter Ayub Abdikadir on social media platform X, a man believed to be a DCI officer was seen aggressively confronting Agnes Oloo.

The officer attempted to seize her camera while she prepared to record events at the DCI headquarters. Despite Oloo’s visible pleas for him to desist, the officer persisted in his actions and ultimately chased her away from the scene.

Oloo momentarily retreated but later resumed coverage from a safe distance. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, particularly because it took place in broad daylight at a government facility.

Inspector General issues apology

Hours after the video went viral, Inspector General (IG) of Police Douglas Kanja confirmed that action had been taken regarding the incident.

In a statement, Kanja apologised to Oloo and acknowledged that some officers may act overzealously

We have some officers who are overzealous, and this is an issue we have addressed. We apologise for the incident.

While the IG’s apology was welcomed by some, many members of the public expressed scepticism about the effectiveness of these measures. Questions have arisen regarding the specific disciplinary actions to be taken against the officer involved.

Media freedom under threat

Some have called for the immediate dismissal of the officer, arguing that such actions tarnish the image of the police service.

Others cited previous cases where media personnel faced violence, such as a K24 journalist reportedly shot during Finance Finance Bill demos in June this year. Critics argue that insufficient action in past incidents has emboldened such misconduct.

Organisations advocating for media rights have consistently called on authorities to ensure the safety of journalists.