Gachagua claims Ruto sold Bomas of Kenya: Inside the iconic national heritage

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused president William Ruto of engaging in mega corruption in unprecedented levels, claiming that shady deals have been the order of the day with Bomas of Kenya among assets sold.

According to Gachagua, Ruto’s deal with the opposition faction led by Raila Odinga has given him the cushion to plunder resources with the opposition that should be keeping him in check silent.

Speaking during a Sunday service mass in Kajiado, Gachagua stated that the iconic Bomas of Kenya has been sold to a Turkish billionaire with close links to President William Ruto.

He clarified that the sale of the asset was tabled in the cabinet prior to his impeachment and he is the only one who opposed the sale of the national heritage.

Today as we speak Bomas of Kenya imeuziwa Mturuki…Bomas of Kenya Imeenda. Ililetwa pale cabinet nikapinga mimi peke yangu. (Bomas of Kenya has been sold to a Turkish national. It is gone| I am the only one in the cabinet who opposed its sale).

Watu wengine wote ni waoga wakiona rais wanatetemeka. Mimi nilsimama cabinet nikasema Bomas of Kenya is a national heritage and we cannot sell it. Imeuziwa mturuki ambaye ni business partner ya mtu mkubwa katika serikali hii mnamjua

According to its website, “Bomas of Kenya was started by the Government of Kenya in 1971 as wholly owned subsidiary of the Tourism Finance Corporation (TFC)”.

At the Bomas of Kenya, visitors get to experience cultural performances, sample traditional delicacies from Kenyan communities, enjoy the best in terms of conference facilities and explore cultural homesteads of the various communities in Kenya.

Located in Nairobi, it is a favourite spot for both tourists and foreigners who come to Kenya on business trips.

Kenyans too troop to the facility to unwind and sample a piece of the magical Kenya and connect with the cultures of the various communities.

The facility also hosts educational trips, in addition to hosting events and conferences.

Bomas of Kenya was established to preserve, showcase and promote the rich and diverse cultures of various ethnic groups of Kenya and to act as a tourist attraction center.

It is at the heart of cultural tourism in the country and key to preserving Kenya’s authentic cultures, showcasing them in pure and simple form while also safeguarding of Kenyan cultural heritage.

Kenya’s past and present is well-preserved and comes to life in the daily cultural performances of over 50 dances from different ethnic communities.