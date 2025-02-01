Maraga slams Ruto: What former CJ said after 2 Mlolongo abductees were found dead

Former Chief Justice David Maraga slammed President William Ruto’s and his government for failing to address the surge in abductions with a number of those abducted being found dead across the country.

Speaking on Friday evening, Maraga noted that the abductions that have been witnessed in the past with human rights activists linking them to government operatives are against the constitution.

He noted that any government that condones abductions and extra-judicial killings is a huge betrayal to its people and loses legitimacy.

A leadership that abets a culture of killings and human rights violations jeopardises its legitimacy. We cannot be lulled into complacency in the face of such assaults on our shared humanity.

Maraga's support for Kenyan youth

While conveying his support for the youth who have been in the frontline pushing for better governance and change in the country, Maraga noted that all Kenyans deserve to live in a free and safe country without the fear of being abducted for any reason, including when they express their opinions or criticize the government.

He called for the immediate release of any abducted Kenyans and speedy investigations into the abductions that have been reported in the country.

I call for accountability and justice for the victims and their loved ones. Let us work together to build a society that upholds the rule of law, constitutionalism, and integrity.

His remarks come amid sustained pressure on President William Ruto and his administration to reign in on abductions.

Rise in abductions

Notably, the government has denied any link to the abductions, raising serious questions on who is behind them and why they have not been brought to justice.

A number of those abducted have been released and shared their tales of torture, threats and suffering.

Some have however not been lucky as their lifeless bodies have been found in different parts of the country.