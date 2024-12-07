The Multinational Security Support (MSS) has responded to reports in the media indicating that nearly 20 Kenyan police officers deployed to Haiti have resigned over the last two months.

Reuters News on Friday reported that the officers resigned due to pay delays and general poor working conditions, prompting the MSS Force Commander to respond.

In a statement released on Saturday, December 7, MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge dismissed the reports as both inaccurate and malicious.

He noted that all officers serving in the mission have received their slaries and allowances in full, contrary to the claims by the UK-based news agency.

Commander Otunge also faulted Reuters for not seeking clarity omn the matter before publishing the piece which he dismissed.

The Multinational Security Support (MSS) has been made aware of reports circulating on various media platforms, attributed to Reuters News, claiming that some members of the MSS Kenya Contingent are considering resigning due to delayed payment of allowances.

The MSS categorically refutes these claims. Reuters News did not reach out to the MSS for clarification, and the information being disseminated is both inaccurate and malicious. All MSS personnel have received they salaries, including monthly allowances, and no MSS officer has tendered their resignation as alleged.

According to Commander Otunge, the officers remain motivated and resolute in the mission to help Haiti reclaim its glory and restore peace and security for its people.

MSS officers remain highly motivated and fully committed to supporting the Haitian National Police (HNP) in conducting decisive operations aimed at dismantling gang networks and restoring stability.

Transparency on information on Haiti mission

He also added that information on the mission is available in a transparent manner, urging the media to reach out.

We urge all stakeholders, including local and international media, to seek clarification directly from the MSS before publishing any reports. Our doors remain open for transparent communication.

Claims of officers resigning from Haiti mission

Reuters, in its report noted that nearly 20 Kenyan police officers had resigned from the mission citing delays in pay and poor working conditions.

Reuters spoke to three officers who are part of the mission to Haiti on condition of anonymity, with the trio confirming that resignations were received in October and November.