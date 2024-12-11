Netizens react to Charlene Ruto’s statement on leadership without title

Charlene Ruto, Kenya's First Daughter, has once again captured public attention following her latest remarks on leadership.

Known for her outspoken nature and youth advocacy, Charlene shared her thoughts on social media, stating that leadership requires neither a title nor a position but rather purpose and passion.

You don't need a title or position to lead, you need purpose and passion

Her statement, while inspiring to some, sparked significant reactions across social media, highlighting the polarised opinions among Kenyans.

Mixed reactions

Charlene’s remarks elicited diverse responses, with some netizens criticising her while others applauded her sentiments.

A section of users challenged Charlene to address her father, President William Ruto, with the same advice, claiming he lacks the qualities she emphasised but holds a prominent position.

Others took the opportunity to demand that the president step down if leadership indeed does not require a title.

Conversely, Charlene’s statement resonated positively with some Kenyans, who praised her for her courage and vision. They admired her dedication to youth advocacy and commended her ability to spark critical discussions about leadership.

Charlene’s activities as the First Daughter

Among President William Ruto’s six children, Charlene has carved a distinct public profile as an active and vocal figure.

Since her father’s inauguration in September 2022, she has maintained a busy schedule that includes high-profile meetings and public engagements under the informal title of First Daughter.

Charlene has travelled across Kenya, meeting leaders and addressing various youth-centred initiatives.

Internationally, she has represented Kenya at forums involving foreign dignitaries, positioning herself as an advocate for youth and climate change.

Criticism over funding sources

Charlene’s frequent public appearances have not gone unnoticed, with many Kenyans questioning how her activities are financed.

Speculations arose that public resources might be funding her initiatives, a claim she has vehemently denied.

In a public statement, Charlene clarified that the Office of the First Daughter is a private entity, not funded by taxpayers. Despite this, doubts linger among some Kenyans who continue to express anger and scepticism over her engagements.