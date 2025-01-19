The family of 23-year-old Nancy Boke Chacha whose body was found dumped at Lang’ata Cemetery has broken its silence on her tragic death with detectives launching investigations into yet another shocking murder in the country.

The family that is reeling from the shock of losing their loved one stated that they received the disturbing phone call from the police informing that that their kin who had gone missing was dead.

Her body that was half-naked was found in a thicket near the Lang'ata Cemetery in Nairobi with several stab wounds.

Police combed through the scene and recovered several items crucial to their investigations.

The deceased’s inner clothes were found next to her body, with police also recovering an identity card and a knife believed to have been used in the murder.

According to preliminary investigations, the deceased was sexually assaulted, strangled and stabbed.

Preliminary investigations & family's remarks

A family member stated that Nancy’s clothes were ripped apart, adding that they suspect she was sexually assaulted.

We don't know who killed her. I just saw her and she must have died a painful death. I think she was stabbed because her clothes were completely ripped apart. It also seems like she was sexually assaulted.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Nancy put up a spirited fight against her attackers with the crime scene where her body was found depicting a possible struggle and fight.

Detectives are yet to establish whether Nancy was murdered at the scene where her body was found or elsewhere and the body dumped in the thicket.

Items crucial to investigations recovered

Her body was taken to Nairobi Funeral Home for preservation and autopsy with police launching investigations into her murder.

Among the details that detectives are piecing together are her last moments alive, including people she may have met.

A manhunt has also been launched with investigators keen on establishing the criminals behind the heinous act as well as the motive.

Rise in femicide in Kenya

The discovery of her body comes barely two months after police recovered the dismembered body parts of Deka Abdinoor Gorone at Lang’ata Cemetery.

Hashim Dagane Muhumed was identified as the prime suspect of the murder after he was captured by CCTV cameras in the company of the deceased prior to her death.

He was also captured on camera leaving an apartment in Kilimany carrying a bag that is believed to have been used to ferry the deceased’s body parts to Lang’ata Cemetery.

Notably, the suspect was also linked to the murder of three others, Warris Daud, her daughter Nusayba Abdi, and niece Amina Abdi.