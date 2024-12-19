Security agencies thwart 47 attacks in Kenya, eliminate several terrorists

Kenya has made remarkable progress in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism, with the latest Global Terrorism Index (GTI) revealing a significant improvement.

The GTI impact score for Kenya decreased from High in 2023 to Medium in 2024, marking a major milestone in the country's national security efforts.

From January 2022 to November 2024, Kenyan security agencies thwarted 47 terrorist attacks across the country.

In addition, several terrorists were eliminated during operations, ensuring the safety of millions of Kenyans.

The period also saw the government secure 11 successful convictions of terrorism suspects, reinforcing its commitment to justice and accountability.

Notably, Kenya’s achievements have been bolstered by robust collaboration with international partners.

Security forces benefited from training and equipment support provided by the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Israel, Japan, China, and Korea.

These partnerships have enhanced the operational capacity of Kenyan agencies, contributing to the prevention of attacks and the disruption of terror networks.

Highlighting a specific incident, security forces repelled an attack on the Border Police Unit (BPU) camp in Mangai, degrading further terror threats and leading to the arrest of several Al-Shabaab suspects.

A patrol by the General Service Unit (GSU) successfully repelled an IED attack in Mlima, Faru, preventing casualties and maintaining order.

Authorities intercepted seven suspects, recovered firearms, and prevented a planned robbery linked to terrorism activities in Kwale.