Tanzanian activist praises City Hoppa driver's actions during her abduction

Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai has expressed her profound gratitude to a City Hoppa driver whose brave intervention nearly disrupted her abduction in Nairobi.

Speaking during a media briefing on January 13, 2025, Tsehai revealed details of her ordeal and credited public pressure and courageous acts as the drivers’ for her eventual release.

I would like to specifically thank the driver of the City Hoppa bus. I don’t know who he is, but he really confused them by blocking their car and even knocking them.

She noted that the driver's actions were instrumental in creating chaos and public awareness during the abduction in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

The Abduction and Public Outcry

Tsehai was reportedly taken by three armed men driving a black Toyota Noah on January 12, 2025.

During her briefing, she recounted chilling details of the abduction, including how the abductors attempted to extract personal information from her while insisting they had not abducted her.

She was subjected to psychological intimidation, including being asked probing questions about her personal life.

Despite the harrowing experience, Tsehai acknowledged the role public awareness played in securing her release.

“Without public pressure, I don’t think I’d be here today. Kenyans on social media made noise as though I was one of their own. That gave me hope,” she said.

Key Details from the Ordeal

The activist shared that she had been held for several hours and believed the abductors intended to take her across the border.

Tsehai revealed that the abductors focused on her mobile phone, repeatedly asking for her PIN and access to her data.

She suspects this was part of a broader effort to silence her ongoing activism, which has been critical of Tanzania’s ruling party.

Praise for Kenyans and Human Rights Organisations

Tsehai thanked a wide range of individuals and organisations that supported her during the ordeal.

She also extended gratitude to human rights organisations like Amnesty Kenya, the Law Society of Kenya, and the Defenders Coalition for their swift response.

What makes me feel safe in Kenya are the Kenyans more than anything else. When you are being abducted and you see people fighting for you, and they don’t even know you, that gives you hope.

Additionally, Tsehai singled out Eric, the person who first reported her case to the police, as well as international embassies such as the EU and the US, for stepping in to amplify the case.

She described the abduction as part of a larger trend of politically motivated disappearances in Tanzania, particularly in the lead-up to the 2025 general elections.

Tsehai reiterated her commitment to advocating for the rights of Tanzanians and shedding light on these issues on a global scale.

The incident highlights the risks faced by activists across the region and highlights the need for stronger protections for human rights defenders.