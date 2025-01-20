Atwoli to Uhuru: Gen Z have no property to protect

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has taken issue with former President Uhuru Kenyatta's recent remarks urging young Kenyans, particularly those from Gen Z, to stand up for their rights and property.

Atwoli, speaking at an event in Mumias, Kakamega on January 20, 2025, questioned the former president’s intentions, suggesting that Uhuru might be more concerned about safeguarding his personal interests rather than empowering the youth.

“I had recommended a constitutional amendment on how retired presidents should conduct themselves. Uhuru Kenyatta is now urging young people to protect their property. What property do the young people own to protect?” Atwoli stated.

He urged Uhuru to be forthright about his concerns, suggesting the former president is motivated by fears of losing his own wealth.

“He should be honest and admit that he is concerned about the possibility of his own property being taken away,” Atwoli added.

Atwoli’s remarks follow Uhuru's passionate plea at the burial of his cousin, Kibathi Muigai, where the former president encouraged Gen Z to fight for their rights and the country's future.

Uhuru emphasised the importance of resilience and courage, urging young people not to shy away from challenging the status quo.

While Uhuru's remarks have been lauded by some as a call to action for the youth, others, like Atwoli, see them as political rhetoric.

What Uhuru said

Uhuru, speaking directly to young people, including his relative Ngina Kibathi, highlighted the importance of courage, resilience, and unity in addressing the nation’s challenges.

“The problem is that these days people seem to have been intimidated... even you, Ngina, come back home. You, the Gen Z, are the future,” Uhuru stated during the burial.

He encouraged the youth not to fear detention or intimidation by those in power, emphasising that fighting for good governance is a worthy cause.

“Fight for your rights, don’t allow your hard-earned money to be taken away. Don’t allow it. Everything is worth fighting for. If you don’t fight for it, you should not complain when it is taken away,” he added.