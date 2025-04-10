Cleophas Malala's Biography: Early life, family, property, weight loss & 'Echoes of War'

Cleophas Wakhungu Malala is a name that has stirred both applause and controversy in Kenya’s political and artistic spaces.

Known for his dramatic flair—both on stage and in Parliament—Malala is a former Senator for Kakamega County and the immediate former Secretary-General of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

But behind the headlines is a story of resilience, reinvention, and bold ambition.

Early life and education

Born on 30 June 1985, Cleophas Malala grew up in Kakamega County, Western Kenya.

His academic journey was far from smooth. He first joined Sunshine Secondary School, where he faced disciplinary challenges and was expelled while in Form Two.

Undeterred, he transferred to Friends High School Kamusinga, a respected national school, where he completed his KCSE in 2003 and attained a B plain.

He later pursued higher education at the United States International University–Africa (USIU-Africa), where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree.

This marked a key turning point in his life, giving him the academic grounding to later take on leadership roles.

Playwriting career

Before plunging into the political scene, Malala wore many hats. He was a director of schools and colleges, but perhaps more famously, he made his mark as a creative scriptwriter.

His works became favourites at national drama festivals, earning awards and sometimes sparking controversy.

In 2013, he gained nationwide attention after scripting and directing Shackles of Doom, a play performed by Butere Girls High School. The play, which delved into tribalism and economic disparity in Kenya, was initially banned by the Ministry of Education for being too provocative.

Years later, in 2025, he returned to the spotlight after writing another controversial piece, Echoes of War, which was also performed by Butere Girls.

The play highlights generational tensions and governance issues, and its bold themes led to Malala’s brief detention by authorities.

Students protested his arrest, refusing to perform until he was released—underscoring the influence he wields in both artistic and public spaces.

Political career: From MCA to senator

Malala’s transition to politics came naturally, especially with his popularity among the youth.

In 2013, he was elected as the Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Mahiakalo Ward in Kakamega County.

His big break came in 2017 when he vied for the Kakamega Senatorial seat on an Amani National Congress (ANC) ticket.

He won, and quickly rose to become the Deputy Minority Leader in the Senate.

However, his tenure in this role was cut short in March 2021 when he was ousted and replaced by Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo, reportedly over alleged misconduct.

As the 2022 General Election approached, Malala aimed higher, seeking to become Governor of Kakamega.

Backed by the Kenya Kwanza coalition and its leader William Ruto, Malala was given strong support—including the withdrawal of Boni Khalwale from the race in his favour.

Despite a vigorous campaign, he lost to ODM’s Fernandes Barasa, who garnered 192,929 votes against Malala’s 159,508.

The loss was a significant blow, but it did not erase Malala’s status as a prominent player in Kenyan politics.

Personal life: Wife & children

Beyond the public spotlight, Cleophas Malala is a family man. He is married to Caroline Ayiesta Malala.

The two held a traditional wedding ceremony in 2018, and are proud parents of four children.

Despite his sometimes confrontational public image, Malala has often portrayed a softer side through his devotion to family.

Weight loss journey

At one point in his life, Cleophas Malala was much bigger than he is now. In a past interview, he revealed that at just 27 years old, he weighed 138 kilogrammes.

The turning point came when he met a nutritionist who placed him on a strict diet plan. Malala followed the programme with discipline and has stuck to it ever since.

His transformation is hard to miss—he is now visibly slimmer and healthier. He encouraged young people to embrace healthy living, noting that it is the surest way to avoid lifestyle-related diseases.

Property owned by Malala

Malala’s success in politics and business is also reflected in his property portfolio.

His residences have often sparked conversations about wealth and lifestyle in Kenyan political circles.

The Makunga Mansion

At the start of 2023, Malala shared images of his impressive rural home in Makunga, Kakamega.

The double-storey house sits on a well-maintained compound and showcases modern architecture combined with a homely charm.

Milimani Residence, Kakamega

He also owns a luxurious home in the Milimani suburb of Kakamega Town. The house features a spacious living room, grand lighting, elegant décor, and a calming green theme throughout. It often serves as his base while in town.

Kitengela house

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Malala’s Kitengela home in Kajiado County made headlines after police raided it.

The house is another palatial two-storey building, complete with balconies and plush furnishings.

Its cream colour scheme adds to its royal aura—perfectly in line with Malala’s known love for the dramatic.

Controversies

Cleophas Malala is no stranger to controversy. His plays, speeches, and political strategies have frequently sparked public debate.

His involvement in the arts sparked national debates due to their bold treatment of issues like ethnicity, wealth inequality, and generational divides.

Shackles of Doom

In Shackles of Doom (2013), the play’s depiction of Kenya’s socio-political challenges, particularly ethnic tensions and resource distribution, was met with resistance from the government.

The Ministry of Education initially banned it, but the High Court later overturned the decision, allowing Butere Girls High School to perform the play at the Kenya Schools and Colleges Drama Festival. This incident marked a significant moment in Malala’s early career as both a writer and public figure.

Echoes of War

Similarly, Echoes of War (2025) created waves after its script was shared, leading to Malala’s arrest. The play sought to portray the widening gap between generations, and its performance by Butere Girls High School students sparked protests, leading to Malala’s detention.

The incident reignited discussions about the role of art in political expression in Kenya.

Even in politics, Malala is seen as a divisive but strategic figure. Supporters admire his boldness and energy, while critics often question his alliances and approach.

The bigger picture

Cleophas Wakhungu Malala’s life has been marked by a series of triumphs, challenges, and controversies.

From his early days to his rise in politics and his artistic contributions, Malala has left an indelible mark on Kenya’s cultural and political landscape.