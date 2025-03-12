Collins Chepkulei breaks silence on why he 'set up' unauthorised police base

Days after making headlines for establishing an unauthorised police patrol base in Uasin Gishu, Collins Chepkulei, popularly known as "General," has broken his silence, defending his actions.

Chepkulei, who found himself in the spotlight and trending on social media after launching his initiative, insists that his decision was driven purely by concerns over rising insecurity in the area.

Chepkulei insisted that his efforts were meant to supplement security operations, not impersonate the police or undermine law enforcement.

He recounted how increasing incidents of burglary, livestock theft, and other criminal activities had left residents feeling unsafe, prompting him to take action.

"I decided to paint that place; it was not about starting a police station. I did it with the help of the community, not as an individual," he explained.

"We have been asking authorities to establish a patrol base for a long time. We are not blaming them, maybe there are no funds for that, but something needed to be done."

According to Chepkulei, local leaders and senior police officers were aware of his plan.

He clarified that the facility was never intended to be a fully-fledged police station but rather a designated patrol point where security officers could be stationed periodically.

Denies Arrest, Calls for Social Media Restraint

Despite his defense, the National Police Service has distanced itself from Chepkulei’s actions.

Speaking on the matter, NPS spokesperson Michael Muchiri clarified that while plans to establish a police station in the area were in place, Chepkulei did not follow due process.

Amid reports that he had been arrested following the revelations, Chepkulei denied the claims, accusing social media reports of sensationalising the issue.

"The media should go slow on this. Saying that I have been arrested is misleading," he said. "I have not been arrested. If I had done something wrong, I would take responsibility, but we need to be factual."

His comments came after video clips of him moving with what appeared to be a police escort surfaced online, fueling speculation about his connections to influential figures.

However, he dismissed any allegations of wrongdoing, maintaining that he is simply a businessman with strong ties to the local community.

"I am close to the people on the ground. That is why they trusted me with this initiative. I did not impersonate anyone, and there were no police officers involved in setting up the patrol base," he stated.

Procedural Mistakes

Despite standing by his actions, Chepkulei admitted that there might have been some procedural missteps in establishing the base.

He expressed willingness to cooperate with authorities and ensure that proper channels are followed moving forward.

"If we wronged the government, we apologize. Maybe we did not follow the right procedure, but going forward, we will ensure everything is done correctly," he said.

He also assured that he would personally fund the rent for the facility until an official solution is provided, stating, "I will be paying rent for as long as it exists, whether 10 or 20 years, until the CDF or government decides to build a proper structure."

Process for Establishing a Police Station in Kenya

The designation of a police station follows a structured process involving multiple stakeholders to ensure proper service delivery and security coverage.

Residents seeking the establishment of a police station must formally request it through their local leaders.

This proposal is then reviewed by the National Police Service (NPS) and the Inspector-General of Police (IG).

The request must also receive approval from the Ministry of Interior, which provides funding and policy direction for the project.

Once the request is approved, a feasibility study is conducted to assess the security needs of the area. Upon successful evaluation, a suitable piece of land is identified, and construction begins.

Once operational, the police station functions as a unit for police service delivery and serves as the administrative and command center for law enforcement within its jurisdiction.

Additionally, it provides officers with the necessary structure to effectively carry out their duties.

To ensure consistency, the Inspector-General is responsible for developing standardized procedures for record-keeping across all police stations. Every station is also mandated to:

Register victims of crime and violence within their area.

Establish support schemes for affected individuals.

Provide a facility to handle complaints against police misconduct, ensuring transparency and accountability.