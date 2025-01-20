How to identify police officer's rank by their badge, uniform

The National Police Service of Kenya, which encompasses both the Kenya Police and the Administration Police, follows a structured hierarchy of ranks. Each rank reflects a different level of responsibility, skill, and leadership. Below is a breakdown of the ranks within the service:

Constable

The lowest rank in the National Police Service, Constables are the foot soldiers of the force. Every officer begins their career as a Constable.

In the Administration Police, Constables are tasked with guarding vital government installations, strategic points, government property, and financial institutions; protecting and escorting cash, ammunition, accoutrements, and other valuables in transit.

The salary starts from approximately Sh 24,066.

Corporal

The first promotion after Constable, Corporals have gained more experience and begin to take on supervisory roles over Constables.

One qualifies for promotion to Corporal after three years, completion of the Police Constable to Corporal Course/Section Commander's course, having no disciplinary convictions or adverse reports in the last six months, and passing at least three Police Law Examination Papers.

To identify a corporal, their shirt sleeve badges have two barsworsted red chevrons mounted on a dark blue/maroon melton cloth extending 1 cm larger than the badge.

The salary is approximately Sh 30,000.

Sergeant

At this rank, officers further develop their leadership skills, often managing teams and overseeing daily operations. They are in charge of police lines and armouries, visiting and preserving crime scenes, deploying officers, and ensuring lower-ranking officers carry out their duties.

One of the requirements for promotion to Sergeant is completing the Corporal to Sergeant’s/Platoon Sergeant Promotion Course. The salary is approximately Sh43,000.

Senior Sergeant

Senior Sergeants are more experienced officers responsible for larger groups and more complex duties.

They attend courts to give evidence, perform band duties, repair and maintain equipment, provide security coverage for VIPs, track and recover stolen motor vehicles, and carry out riot and crowd control duties. The salary is approximately Sh 47,500.

Inspector

This rank is where many graduate police officers begin after being employed as graduate Constables. Promotion to Inspector is often the first significant career advancement.

An Inspector deputises the officer in charge of a police station or is in charge of a police post. They assign cases to officers, conduct disciplinary proceedings, sign charge sheets, perform morning roll calls and evening briefs, and manage signals and radio rooms.

The salary is approximately Sh 50,800.

Chief Inspector

Often referred to as "Mawe Tatu" due to the three stars on their shoulder badges, Chief Inspectors are recognised for their leadership capabilities.

They also wear a thick maroon lanyard as a mark of distinction.

An officer at this level is responsible to the Assistant Superintendent of Police. They may be deployed as a Platoon Commander or Officer Commanding Police Station. The salary is approximately Sh 56,100.

Assistant Superintendent of Police

Officers at this rank wear a lion badge surrounded by a laurel wreath on their shoulder badge.

Their lanyard is also changed to match the National Police Service colours, and the crown of their beret is upgraded to gold.

They perform advanced security checks, coordinate VIP protection and presidential coverage, oversee riot and crowd control operations, attend security meetings, liaise with senior officers on security issues, and command operations.

From this rank onwards, one requires a diploma or degree.

Superintendent of Police

Superintendents wear a shoulder badge with one military pattern star surmounted by a lion badge. They hold significant authority within the force.

They coordinate national day celebrations in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, manage the training and development programmes of officers within their command areas, lead security operations, deploy officers within sections, and handle disciplinary matters. The salary is approximately Sh 68,100.

Senior Superintendent of Police

Senior Superintendents wear shoulder badges featuring two military pattern stars surmounted by a lion badge. They have additional responsibilities, often overseeing large sections of the police service.

An officer at this rank will be deployed as a Staff Officer. Their duties include commanding parade duties, performing staff administrative tasks, investigating complaints by unit personnel, compiling crime data, and managing police vehicles, motorcycles, and boats.

Commissioner of Police

Officers at this rank wear shoulder badges with two crossed spears surrounded by a laurel wreath and surmounted by one military pattern star. Commissioners hold high-level positions in the police force, with vast oversight responsibilities.

Their duties include deputising the Assistant Inspector General and heading specific formations/units, advising on the establishment of police stations, police posts, and patrol bases, and determining their boundaries.

Assistant Inspector General

Officers at this rank wear a crossed scimitar sword and swagger cane on their shoulder badge, surrounded by a laurel wreath and surmounted by two military pattern stars. They are responsible for overseeing significant divisions within the police service.

An officer at this rank may be deployed as the head of an administrative unit, region, or commandant of a major formation/unit.

Their duties include reporting to the Deputy Inspector General, for the effective and efficient day-to-day administration of specific police regions, directorates, colleges, or formations/units; formulating and implementing policy directions; preparing budgets and strategic plans; and promoting cooperation with international police agencies.

Senior Assistant Inspector General

The Senior Assistant Inspector General is distinguished by a shoulder badge featuring a crossed scimitar sword and swagger cane, surrounded by a laurel wreath and surmounted by a lion badge.

Their responsibilities are substantial, overseeing major operational areas within the service. Specific duties include taking command of the service in the absence of the Deputy Inspector General, coordinating the work of directorates and branches at NPS/KPS Headquarters, formulating and implementing policy decisions, and coordinating police operations.

Deputy Inspector General

The Deputy Inspector General heads one of the two services within the National Police Service—either the Kenya Police Service or the Administration Police Service.

Their shoulder badge features a crossed scimitar sword, a swagger cane, a military pattern star, and a lion badge, symbolising their seniority.

Inspector General of Police

The highest rank in the National Police Service, the Inspector General oversees the entire police force. Their shoulder badge displays two lion badges, signifying their supreme leadership.

They have ultimate authority over the direction and strategy of the force.

Each rank within the National Police Service carries its own unique insignia, including shoulder badges, lanyards, and beret crowns, symbolising the growing authority and responsibility of the officers.