CS Murkomen announces public holiday

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has officially declared Monday, March 31, 2025, a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr, according to a special issue of the Kenya Gazette published on Friday.

In the notice, CS Murkomen exercised his authority under the Public Holidays Act (Cap. 110) to grant the day off for Kenyans in celebration of the Islamic festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Monday, the 31st March, 2025, shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr," reads part of the gazette notice.

Idd-ul-Fitr, also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is a significant religious holiday for Muslims worldwide.

It follows the completion of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe fasting from dawn to sunset. The holiday is marked by prayers, feasting, and acts of charity.

The declaration means that Monday will be a day off for Kenyans, allowing them to join Muslim faithful in celebrations. The public holiday also provides an opportunity for families and communities to come together in unity and festivity.