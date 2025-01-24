CS Murkomen explains reduction in CJ Martha Koome's security

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has downplayed concerns raised by Chief Justice Martha Koome over the alleged withdrawal of her security, saying the issue was blown out of proportion and did not warrant public alarm.

Speaking on the matter, CS Murkomen insisted that the Chief Justice remains one of the most well-protected public officers in the country.

He refuted claims that her security detail had been compromised, stating that she has 32 officers assigned to her, far exceeding the six officers recommended in official guidelines.

Murkomen: ‘There Was No Scheme to Deny CJ Security’

The CS assured the Judiciary and the public that there was no intention to undermine judicial independence.

He explained that the changes in Koome’s security team resulted from routine promotions and training assignments, which affected only three officers.

“Our Chief Justice went too public about this issue, and I want to assure you that I have an excellent relationship with the Chief Justice. Unless on her side she has an issue, I have never had an issue with the Chief Justice. The IG has never had an issue with the Chief Justice,” Murkomen said.

According to the CS, Inspector General of Police (IG) Douglas Kanja had only reassigned two officers and a driver for career advancement opportunities, a decision he believed should have been welcomed rather than criticised.

“Ordinarily, the Chief Justice should have called the IG to say thank you very much for promoting my officers. But unfortunately, it has gone the other way,” Murkomen remarked.

CJ Koome ‘Still Has 29 Officers’

Murkomen sought to dispel concerns that the Judiciary was under attack, emphasizing that even after the reassignment, the Chief Justice still retained at least 29 officers, including seven police-trained drivers and other security personnel guarding her home and movements.

“For the benefit of the country, even after the three officers were sent for training, the Chief Justice was still going to remain with about 29 officers from different units guarding her home and accompanying her,” he said.

He further cautioned against creating unnecessary panic, arguing that media reports had exaggerated the situation.

Calls for Cooperation Between Judiciary and Executive

Murkomen reiterated that the government remains committed to protecting judicial officers, calling for better communication between state organs.

“I think we need to work together. I just want to tell the Chief Justice that she is safe and the National Police Service can assure her that the protection of the Chief Justice and all our judges is guaranteed as per the Constitution,” he assured.

The CS also suggested that recalling the promoted officers due to public pressure could demoralise them.

"Now I don’t know what will happen if we return them and tell them to wait for the Chief Justice's directions on their promotions. We must find a way to work together,” he added.

The Judiciary has yet to issue a formal response following Murkomen’s latest remarks.