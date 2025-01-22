Djibouti official issues statement on Ali Youssouf's AUC chairperson bid

Djibouti's Foreign Ministry has dismissed speculation that its candidate for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson seat, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, is dropping out in favour of Kenya’s Raila Odinga.

In a statement posted on social media, Ambassador Omar the ministry’s director of communication reinforced Youssouf’s commitment to the contest, describing his campaign as gathering momentum.

"Mahmoud Ali Youssouf’s campaign is gaining momentum. With a vision for an integrated, peaceful, and prosperous Africa, we move forward with determination. Victory is no longer a matter of possibility; it is within reach, fueled by the positive feedback we receive," he wrote.

The statement comes after Kenyan social media was abuzz with reports suggesting that Youssouf was reconsidering his bid in favour of Raila Odinga, Kenya’s former prime minister, who has been actively lobbying for the AUC chairmanship.

Youssouf, Djibouti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2005, has been positioning himself as a strong contender for the top AU job, advocating for a united and progressive Africa.

His campaign has received backing from several African states, and his team has continued engagements across the continent to solidify support.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Raila Odinga, who officially announced his bid in 2024, has been rallying support, with Kenyan President William Ruto leading diplomatic efforts to secure endorsements from key AU member states.

The race for the AUC chairpersonship is expected to be a high-stakes contest, with candidates pushing their agendas for Africa’s development, security, and integration.

The elections will take place in early 2025, with heads of state from AU member countries casting their votes.

Despite the social media speculation, Djibouti’s latest statement affirms Youssouf’s continued presence in the race, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be a competitive contest for Africa’s top diplomatic role.

When is the election?

The election for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson is scheduled for February 2025 during the 38th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The election is conducted by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union through a secret ballot.

A candidate must secure a two-thirds majority of the votes from member states to be declared the winner.