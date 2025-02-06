Everything to know about new Ismaili Imam, Prince Rahim Aga Khan V

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V has been officially named the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, following the passing of his father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV.

The announcement came after the unsealing of the late leader’s Will, confirming Prince Rahim’s succession.

A legacy of hereditary leadership

The Ismaili Muslims, a branch of Shia Islam, have followed a tradition of living hereditary Imams for over 1,400 years.

Prince Rahim, born on 12 October 1971, is a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his progeny) through his daughter, Hazrat Bibi Fatima, and his cousin and son-in-law, Hazrat Ali, the first Shia Imam.

The Ismaili community, estimated to number between 12 to 15 million globally, has significant populations in Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and parts of Africa.

The Aga Khan has historically played a key role in guiding this community, not only in matters of faith but also in social and economic development.

Prince Rahim’s background and contributions

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the eldest son of the late Prince Karim Aga Khan IV and Princess Salimah, was educated at Phillips Academy Andover before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative Literature from Brown University in 1995.



He has two sons, Prince Irfan and Prince Sinan, from his former marriage to Princess Salwa.

A seasoned leader within the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), Prince Rahim has served on multiple boards and played a pivotal role in various global initiatives.

According to the statement, “he has closely followed the work of The Institute of Ismaili Studies and the Ismaili community’s social governance institutions.”

His work has particularly focused on climate action and poverty alleviation.

“Prince Rahim has been particularly involved in the Aga Khan Development Network’s (AKDN) drive to protect the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change, serving as chairman of its environment and climate committee,” the statement added.

Building on a strong foundation

His father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, assumed leadership in 1957 at the age of 20 and was widely recognised for his philanthropic efforts.

The Aga Khan Development Network, which he founded, has been instrumental in supporting education, healthcare, and economic development worldwide.

Prince Rahim is expected to continue this legacy while forging new paths for the Ismaili community.

He has also given sustained attention to the work of AKDN and the Ismaili community institutions in addressing the needs of those living in the greatest poverty and supporting the improvement of their livelihoods through education, training, and enterprise.

As the 50th hereditary Imam, Prince Rahim will now lead millions of Ismaili Muslims across the world, strengthening the community’s presence and impact in various sectors.