6 business interests of the late Aga Khan IV in Kenya

His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and Founder and Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), has passed away in Lisbon, Portugal, at the age of 88.

A notice on the Aga Khan Development Network website announced his passing, stating that he passed away peacefully in Lisbon on 4 February 2025, surrounded by his family.

The announcement further noted that details regarding his designated successor would follow in due course.

Leaders and staff of the Aga Khan Development Network expressed their condolences, saying,

As we honour the legacy of our founder, Prince Karim Aga Khan, we continue to work with our partners to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities across the world, as he wished, irrespective of their religious affiliations or origins.

A life of duty and service

Born in 1936, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV inherited his title in 1957 at the age of 20 following the passing of his grandfather, Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan III.

At the time, he was deeply engaged in Islamic history studies at Harvard University, but he set aside his personal ambitions to assume his role as the Imam of approximately 12 million Ismaili Muslims worldwide.

Throughout his leadership, he dedicated himself to humanitarian work, with a strong focus on education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

His unwavering belief in the power of knowledge, compassion, and enterprise led to the establishment of numerous development initiatives under the AKDN.

A legacy woven into global development

Prince Karim Aga Khan IV's influence extended beyond his spiritual leadership. His legacy is deeply entrenched in various institutions that continue to uplift lives globally.

His contributions are particularly evident in Kenya, where the Aga Khan Schools, The Aga Khan University Hospital, and its satellite facilities stand as enduring testaments to his commitment to excellence and service.

Through the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), he championed sustainable progress, guided by his ethos:

AKFED does seek to generate profits, but they are entirely reinvested in future development initiatives.

The AKDN remains a beacon of his vision, playing a major role in sectors such as health, education, culture, rural development, and economic empowerment.

Business interests in Kenya

Beyond philanthropy, the Aga Khan had significant business interests in Kenya. Through AKDN, he invested in various companies that played a crucial role in the country's economic landscape.

These included Nation Media Group Plc, Industrial Promotion Services (Kenya) Ltd, Allpack Industries Ltd, Farmer’s Choice Ltd, Premier Food Industries Ltd, and Tourism Promotion Services Eastern Africa Ltd

At the time of his passing, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV was believed to have been worth over $13.65 billion USD.