Fireworks as Junet moves to take over Majority Leader position [VIDEO]

The National Assembly resumed its sessions on Tuesday amid a fierce debate sparked by a recent High Court ruling that overturned Kenya Kwanza’s majority status.

The ruling, which declared that Kenya Kwanza should not be the majority party, has thrown the parliamentary leadership into uncertainty, with MPs clashing over its interpretation and implementation.

Azimio Declares New Leadership, Calls for Speaker’s Recusal

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo was among the first to address the ruling in the House, asserting that the decision legally positioned her Azimio coalition as the majority party .

"I have, therefore, as the Majority Party Whip of Azimio, today handed over to your office a copy of that decision of the High Court with a letter that we are giving you our Majority Leader as Hon. Junet Mohamed and Hon. Robert Mbui," Odhiambo stated.

She went further to challenge Speaker Moses Wetang'ula’s neutrality, citing a conflict of interest due to his role as leader of a party within the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

"The courts infer that because of the position you hold as Speaker and also as Party Leader of your party, it is not possible for you to be fair," Odhiambo argued.

She called on Wetang’ula to step down and allow Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei to preside over the matter.

Speaker Wetang’ula Stands His Ground

In response, Speaker Wetang’ula dismissed calls for his recusal, stating that there was no formal motion before the House challenging his position.

"I am a senior lawyer in this country. I have read that judgment with a tooth comb and there is nowhere it requires the Speaker to do what you are saying," he said.

Wetang’ula cited historical precedents where former speakers had presided over debates questioning their conduct.

"Yours truly as your Speaker does not debate does not vote. I hold a position of honour to preside over your proceedings," he said, affirming that the final decision on the matter lay with Parliament itself, not the courts.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, who currently serves as the Minority Leader, announced that he had assumed the role of Majority Leader in light of the court ruling.

"A court ruling has only got two decisions – one is to obey it and secondly, if you have any avenue of appeal, you exercise that right of appeal. There’s no third way about it," Junet stated.

He emphasised that Azimio was merely following legal due process and warned against disregarding judicial rulings, drawing comparisons with past court decisions that had been respected, including the Supreme Court’s ruling on the 2022 presidential election.

"This court ruling must also be respected. These judges are raising very serious, fundamental issues. They are raising issues relating to violation of the Constitution," he added.

Junet also sought to allay fears that the ruling could disrupt governance, arguing that the independence of Parliament was crucial for democracy.

This is now the trend we are setting—that Parliament is independent. We have no problem with the Executive doing their work and we know the President of Kenya as of today is William Ruto.

With both sides sticking to their positions, the debate is set to intensify in the coming days as Parliament grapples with the implications of the court ruling.

The uncertainty surrounding the majority status could impact the legislative agenda, with key government bills potentially facing hurdles if the leadership wrangles persist.