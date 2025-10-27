EPL trophy tour brings unexpected surprises for Nairobi fans

The Premier League Trophy’s visit to Nairobi over the weekend came with a mix of excitement and surprises for football fans who attended the Guinness Matchday experience at Bar Next Door (BND) along Kiambu Road.

The two-day event, held on October 25 and 26, brought together fans who got the chance to see the real Premier League Trophy up close, take photos, and watch the weekend matches live on multiple big screens.

The matches themselves produced several surprising results that added to the energy at the venue.



On Saturday, Sunderland shocked many by defeating Chelsea 2-1, while Brentford stunned champions Liverpool with a 3-2 victory handing them their fourth straight loss.

Sunday’s fixtures were no different. Aston Villa beat Manchester City 1-0 in another surprise result, while Arsenal edged past Crystal Palace 1-0 to keep their winning momentum.



The unpredictable outcomes kept fans on their feet, reacting loudly to every goal and decision.

Adding to the football experience, local sports personalities Carol Radull and Lotan Salapei provided live commentary and analysis, engaging the crowd with discussions and reactions to the matches.

Away from the screens, Guinness created a lively atmosphere with performances from top Kenyan artists including Khaligraph Jones and Kodong Klan.

DJs Pskratch, Grauchi, Sir M, Mista C, and Daqchild kept the music going throughout the weekend, maintaining the festive mood even after the matches ended.

Guinness Brand Manager Joy Murugi said the event aimed to give fans a complete Premier League experience locally.

It has been amazing to see the passion for the game from every fan who joined us. Bringing the Premier League Trophy to Nairobi shows our commitment to football lovers and their support for both the brand and the game.

