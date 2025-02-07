Kenya's elite all-female SWAT team lands in Haiti [PHOTOS]

Kenya has sent an elite all-female SWAT team among its latest security contingent to Haiti.

This marks Kenya’s fourth deployment under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, reinforcing the international community’s commitment to restoring stability in Haiti.

The contingent was welcomed by high-profile officials, led by the President of the Transition Presidential Council (TPC), Leslie Voltaire, alongside Prime Minister Didier Casimir, Haiti National Police (HNP) Director General Normil Rameau, and MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge.

International dignitaries, including ambassadors from Spain, the USA, France, and Canada, were also present to witness the deployment.

The introduction of the all-female SWAT team signals a major step forward in integrating highly trained women into frontline tactical operations within the MSS framework.

Kenya had committed to sending 1,000 personnel to the MSS mission, and with this latest deployment, the country is nearing its pledge.

So far, there are 744 Kenyan police officers in Haiti.

Two days earlier, El Salvador dispatched a specialised air support team, further strengthening the MSS’s operational reach. landed just 45 minutes after the Kenya Airways flight,

Reinforcements to air support arrived on the same day, with a Ukrainian cargo plane delivering three helicopters for medical and casualty evacuations.