6 types of Gen Z in Kenya: Who they are and what they want

Kenya's youth are more politically engaged than ever before.

The Reclaiming Tomorrow report, a comprehensive study by Shujaaz Inc. and the UN, offers a deep dive into the changing attitudes and aspirations of young Kenyans.

Conducted amid the backdrop of political unrest, social media-driven protests, and economic struggles, the study identifies six distinct groups that make up the nation’s youth population.

Understanding these groups is key to shaping policies that address their diverse needs and aspirations.

1. The Builders (26% of Young Kenyans)

The Builders are Kenya's young entrepreneurs, driven by a passion to create businesses and become key contributors to the economy.

This group views uncertainty as an opportunity, with many starting small businesses and aspiring to expand. They are focused on growing the informal economy, which is a vital part of Kenya's job market.

An AI-generated image of young people in an office setting

The builders are looking for clearer regulations that can help streamline their businesses.

They want a government that acknowledges the importance of the informal sector, and they are asking for more training in schools to better prepare young people for the realities of the business world.

They seek better infrastructure to support businesses, consistent and transparent business regulations, and skills training to prepare young people for entrepreneurial success.

2. The Survivalists (19% of Young Kenyans)

For the Survivalists, life is a constant struggle. This group is mainly made up of young people who are caught in the web of poverty, struggling with the rising cost of living and an unstable economy.

They are not asking for much, just stability, the ability to feed their families, and affordable services.

The Survivalists are seeking more stability, particularly in the areas of food prices, education, healthcare, and housing. They feel disconnected from the political elite and need the government to address their basic survival needs.

They want affordable food, healthcare, and housing, improved public services to help those struggling to make ends meet, and support for their children’s education and overall well-being.

An AI-generated image of Gen Zs hanging out

3. The Traditionalists (19% of Young Kenyans)

The Traditionalists are young people who have followed the traditional route of education and hard work, only to find themselves unemployed or underemployed.

They feel robbed of the future they were promised, as many face systemic obstacles like nepotism and corruption in hiring practices.

This group is calling for transparency, accountability, and justice. They want proof that the promises made by the government will be kept and that the opportunities available will be fair and based on merit.

An AI-generated image of Gen Zs hanging out

They want job opportunities based on merit, not connections. They also seek visible action against corruption and injustice, and evidence of government progress on their promises.

4. The Opportunists (13% of Young Kenyans)

The Opportunists are characterised by a sense of urgency to make the most of the present, even if it means taking risks or stepping outside the law.

For them, life is about survival, and they are open to any opportunity that promises a way out of their difficult circumstances.

This group is seeking a way out of their current situation, with hopes of eventually settling down and leading a stable life.

They crave role models and the chance to learn skills that will enable them to thrive in the informal economy.

They want role models who can inspire positive change, training and skills for working in the informal economy, and opportunities to transition from survival to stability.

5. The Powerless (12% of Young Kenyans)

The Powerless group comprises young Kenyans who feel completely disconnected from the society around them.

An AI-generated image of young people in the hood

They are often unemployed, have no income, and feel as though their fate is out of their hands. Many in this group face extreme poverty and are vulnerable to crime, substance abuse, and other forms of despair.

This group is in dire need of agency over their lives. They require support in the form of better education, shelter, and social services to help them regain their sense of worth and direction.

They want basic services such as education and healthcare, social services to provide the support they need to survive, and increased confidence and opportunities to gain agency over their lives.

6. The Inheritors (10% of Young Kenyans)

The Inheritors represent the small percentage of young Kenyans who are privileged by family wealth and connections.

They are largely insulated from the struggles faced by the rest of the population and believe that their future will be secure.

An AI-generated image of a Gen Z in a wealthy neighbourhood

This group is not looking for major changes to the system. They are content with their privileged position. While they may desire better internet connectivity or easier access to international opportunities, they do not feel the need for improved basic services.

They have little need for change, with desires for luxury improvements like faster internet and travel ease, and minimal involvement in the broader issues affecting the majority of youth.

Kenya's youth population is not a large block but a diverse mix of individuals with varied concerns, aspirations, and needs.

To effectively address these needs, the government must recognise these distinctions and tailor policies accordingly.

The Reclaiming Tomorrow report highlights the urgency of understanding these differences and offers practical solutions for fostering a better future for all young Kenyans.

By listening to each group's specific concerns, Kenya has the opportunity to forge a more inclusive and productive relationship with its youth, ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs are met.