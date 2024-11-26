Latest World News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulselive Kenya

WorldLatest World News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulselive Kenya
Top 8 U.S. states for Kenyans, other immigrants to live, thrive inTop U.S. states for immigrants, offering economic opportunities, cultural diversity, community support, and a high quality of life.
These 5 African countries were named after dead peopleSeveral African nations carry names that pay homage to historical figures, reflecting the continent's rich heritage and diverse cultural influences. Here are five notable examples:
T.D Jakes church issues statement after Bishop suffered health incident during serviceThe live stream of the service ended shortly after the incident, leaving many concerned about the well-being of the 67-year-old bishop.
Gautam Adani's Biography: Businesses, political ties, controversies, networthAdani Group has grown to be one of the largest conglomerates in India, with diversified interests ranging from ports and power plants to renewable energy and data centres
Student stabs 8 to death, injures 17 after missing out on graduation listAccording to local police, the suspect who was arrested at the scene had failed his examinations and could not graduate with his classmates.
They will lose election – Elon Musk reacts to video of First Lady insulting himElon Musk who predicted victory for U.S president-elect Donald Trump and deployed all resources at his disposal to secure victory for Trump has reacted to the video
How Kamala raised $1 billion and still lost to Trump who raised $388 millionAs of November 2024, the Harris campaign was reportedly $20 million in debt
Trump appoints Elon Musk as head of new DOGE departmentElon Musk joins U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inner sanctum to lead government reform
Meet Botswana's new Youth Minister, 24-year-old Lesego Chombo [Biography]Miss World Africa appointed Youth & Gender Minister in Botswana
Haiti Prime Minister sacked after only 6 monthsGarry Conille had visited Kenya only a few weeks ago
Only 2 U.S. presidents have returned to White House after 1st term ejectionDonald Trump, Grover Cleveland: The only U.S. presidents to return to White House after losing
Transformative journey of Donald Trump in picturesRemarkable journey of Donald Trump: Childhood, business tycoon, 3 marriages & political force
Everything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 explicit tapes dramaEverything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 sex tapes scandal
Step-by-step breakdown of U.S. presidential election, how winner is decidedThe U.S. presidential election process is a complex and multi-step journey that combines public voting with a unique Electoral College system
The landmine crisis in Angola is a lingering threat<em>#FeatureBySéraphinFouda</em>
Kenyan content creators invited for exclusive trip to China [How to register]In a bid to foster cultural exchange and creativity, the Chinese Embassy in Kenya has launched an initiative targeting Kenyan online content creators for a unique trip to China.
Navalny says 'amazing' to breathe unaided, eyes Russia returnRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Tuesday he was able to breathe unaided in his first public comments after his suspected poisoning, while his aide said he planned to return from Germany once recovered.
Spain wants to ramp up search for Franco victims in mass gravesNearly a year after relocating Franco's remains, Spain's leftist government approved a draft bill Tuesday which will finance the exhumation of victims of his dictatorship and the country's 1936-39 civil war that preceded it from hundreds of mass graves, as part of its efforts to heal the wounds of the past.
Mexican president requests referendum on prosecuting predecessorsMexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday asked the Senate for a referendum on whether to prosecute five of his predecessors over allegations including corruption.
Hundreds of Hasidic Jews blocked at Ukraine border plead for helpHundreds of Hasidic Jews including children, who have sought to travel to a pilgrimage site in Ukraine, are being held up at the country's border with Belarus due to coronavirus restrictions.