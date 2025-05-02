CCTV footage reveals suspected assassin trailing MP Charles Were before shooting

Detectives investigating the high-profile killing of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Were have now zeroed in on a prime suspect captured on CCTV footage, tailing the legislator just minutes before he was gunned down.

The footage shows a man wearing a hood and carrying a backpack, closely observing the MP’s vehicle moments before the fatal shooting.

MP Charles Were was shot at least four times at close range by a lone gunman.

The assailant then fled the scene on the back of a sports motorcycle that had been idling nearby, disappearing into Nairobi’s traffic within seconds.

Timeline of Events on the MP's Final Day

Police investigations have since traced the MP’s final movements, starting with his day spent at the National Assembly.

Reports confirm that he was engaged in parliamentary business for most of Wednesday, April 30.

He departed Parliament shortly before 7:00 p.m., accompanied by his personal driver and bodyguard.

The trio travelled via City Hall Way, eventually turning onto Wabera Street, where the car came to a brief stop.

At this point, the bodyguard is reported to have exited the vehicle to deposit Sh20,000 via M-Pesa, allegedly on behalf of the MP.

It is on Wabera Street that CCTV footage captured the now-suspected gunman keeping a close eye on the MP’s vehicle, marking the beginning of what detectives now suspect was a targeted surveillance operation.

Coordinated Ambush on Valley Road

According to the timeline reconstructed by police, the MP’s car resumed its journey at 7:19 p.m., heading toward Kenyatta Avenue before diverting through Ralph Bunche Road and later merging onto Valley Road, likely in an attempt to avoid traffic.

Unbeknownst to them, the assailant was now tailing the car at close range, this time riding pillion on a sports bike.

At exactly 7:40 p.m., as the MP’s vehicle came to a halt at a red light on Valley Road, the gunman made his move.

Described as calm and deliberate, the assassin walked toward the vehicle, checked it out, and fired four deadly shots through the front passenger window.

MP Charles Were was struck in the chest and hand, leaving him fatally injured. Within seconds, the gunman returned to the waiting motorbike, which sped off toward Nairobi’s Central Business District, vanishing into traffic and chaos.

Driver & Bodyguard Survive Unharmed

Remarkably, both the driver and bodyguard escaped the brazen attack unscathed. According to the bodyguard’s statement to investigators, the entire incident unfolded too quickly for him to respond.

He says he instinctively took cover, then leaped out in an attempt to pursue the attackers, but the duo had already disappeared into Nairobi’s traffic grid.

Realising the MP had been critically injured, the bodyguard and driver rushed him to Nairobi Hospital, where Charles Were was pronounced dead on arrival.

The late MP had been bleeding profusely and was reportedly still conscious, pleading for help moments after the attack.

Evidence, Leads & Motive

Police officers from the Homicide Unit, led by Director Martin Nyuguto, visited the scene early Thursday morning to conduct a forensic sweep.

They recovered at least three spent cartridges, now undergoing ballistic examination to trace the weapon used.

Investigators have since collected surveillance footage from shops and businesses along Wera Street and Valley Road, offering multiple angles of the suspect's movements.

Three people have been questioned so far:

The MP’s driver

His bodyguard

The M-Pesa attendant who served them earlier that evening

Authorities say the scope of the investigation has now expanded beyond Nairobi to include Kasipul constituency in Homa Bay County.