Geoffrey Ruku: The man tapped to succeed Justin Muturi as Cabinet Secretary

President William Ruto has nominated Geoffrey Ruku to replace Justin Muturi in the Cabinet. The announcement was made on March 27, marking a new chapter in Ruku’s public service career.

Educational background

Ruku holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Nairobi, which he earned between 2008 and 2009.

Prior to that, he pursued a Postgraduate Diploma in Diplomacy and International Relations at the same university from 2003 to 2005.

Geoffrey Ruku pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree at the Catholic University from 1998 to 2002.

Professional experience

Ruku’s professional career spans nearly two decades, with experience in both the public and private sectors.

From 2006 to 2009, he served as a Mashav Coordinator at the Embassy of Israel. He later founded Carbon Manna Africa in 2010 and served as its CEO until 2011.

Between 2011 and 2013, he held the position of CEO and Founding Director at Climate Pal, followed by a role as an Independent Contractor with Fair Climate Southern Africa from 2013 to 2015.

He then worked as a Trustee at the Water Services Trust Fund between 2015 and 2017.

Since 2017, Ruku has operated as a private consultant under a self-run business until he joined Parliament in 2022.

How Ruku received the news

When Geoffrey Ruku received the news of his nomination as the new Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programs , it came as a complete surprise.

The announcement, made on March 27, followed months of tension between President Ruto and outgoing Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi. Ruku, who represents Mbeere North Constituency, was in his home village in Mbeere, preparing for President Ruto's visit, when he was informed about his new appointment.

The news arrived while Ruku was on the ground with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, inspecting an irrigation project.

In his own words, Ruku expressed initial disbelief, saying, “My first reaction was that I was not sure whether the news was true. I wasn’t aware that such a nomination could happen today."

With his recent track record of advocating for controversial bills, such as the Assembly and Demonstration Bill and the Anti-Corruption Amendment Bill , Ruku is set to take on a prominent role in the Kenyan government.