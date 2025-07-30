President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday presented a united front, vowing to dismantle all existing trade barriers and resolve persistent disputes that have hampered relations between the two key East African partners.
Speaking during a joint media briefing at State House, Nairobi, following bilateral talks, the two leaders emphasised their shared commitment to the principles of the East African Community (EAC) common market and the seamless flow of goods and services across their borders.
President Ruto, welcoming President Museveni on his state visit, declared that the era of trade friction was over.
"On trade, we reiterated concerns over persistent Non-Tariff Barriers that hinder the flow of goods and frustrate the objectives of regional integration under the EAC framework," President Ruto stated.
Ruto announced that the respective ministers of trade from both nations have been directed to convene urgently to formulate a framework that will eliminate any existing challenges within the next three months.
He highlighted that issues surrounding the export of products like milk, poultry, and sugar from Uganda to Kenya would be addressed under this new spirit of cooperation.
On his part, President Yoweri Museveni, a long-time champion of East African integration, delivered a powerful message on regional economics, framing the trade disputes as counterproductive to the continent's progress.
President Museveni said Africa's challenge is not a lack of resources, but a fragmented market.
He added that by working together, countries can create a bigger bloc that is more attractive for investment and more competitive globally.
The Ugandan head of state lauded the commitment from President Ruto's administration, stating that a strong, integrated East Africa is essential for the security and economic liberation of its people.
The two heads of state also discussed key regional infrastructure projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).
President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to extending the SGR from Naivasha to the Malaba border, creating a seamless connection to Kampala and beyond, a move critical for reducing the cost of transport and boosting regional trade.
Discussions also touched upon cooperation in security, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts and stabilising the wider Horn of Africa region.
The leaders agreed to enhance intelligence sharing and joint security operations to address common threats.
The joint declaration signals a significant diplomatic thaw and a renewed political will to prioritise the EAC integration agenda over nationalist economic policies.
The directive for swift action by their cabinets will be closely watched by businesses and citizens in both countries, who stand to benefit from the revitalised partnership.
MoUs signed by President Ruto & President Museveni
MoU on Mining to jointly promote responsible mineral exploitation, institutional capacity, and address cross-border smuggling.
MoU on Transport and Logistics aimed at modernising transport systems and enhancing mobility for people and goods.
MoU on Standards and Quality Assurance, strengthening collaboration between the Kenya Bureau of Standards and Uganda National Bureau of Standards to improve product standards and ease trade.
MoU on Agriculture and Animal Industry to enhance cooperation in veterinary and crop health, innovation, and food security.
MoU on Fisheries and Aquaculture focusing on sustainable management and joint capacity building.
MoU on Support of Sustainable Urban Development of the Greater Busia Metro Project (2025–2028) to facilitate the implementation of joint programmes on infrastructure and other development projects in Busia.
MoU on Tourism to promote joint destination marketing, cultural exchange, and eco-tourism.
MoU on Investment Promotion to improve the investment climate and foster private sector partnerships.