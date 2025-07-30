President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday presented a united front, vowing to dismantle all existing trade barriers and resolve persistent disputes that have hampered relations between the two key East African partners.

Speaking during a joint media briefing at State House, Nairobi, following bilateral talks, the two leaders emphasised their shared commitment to the principles of the East African Community (EAC) common market and the seamless flow of goods and services across their borders.

President Ruto, welcoming President Museveni on his state visit, declared that the era of trade friction was over.

"On trade, we reiterated concerns over persistent Non-Tariff Barriers that hinder the flow of goods and frustrate the objectives of regional integration under the EAC framework," President Ruto stated.

President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi on July 30, 2025

Ruto announced that the respective ministers of trade from both nations have been directed to convene urgently to formulate a framework that will eliminate any existing challenges within the next three months.

He highlighted that issues surrounding the export of products like milk, poultry, and sugar from Uganda to Kenya would be addressed under this new spirit of cooperation.

On his part, President Yoweri Museveni, a long-time champion of East African integration, delivered a powerful message on regional economics, framing the trade disputes as counterproductive to the continent's progress.

President Museveni said Africa's challenge is not a lack of resources, but a fragmented market.

He added that by working together, countries can create a bigger bloc that is more attractive for investment and more competitive globally.

President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi on July 30, 2025

The Ugandan head of state lauded the commitment from President Ruto's administration, stating that a strong, integrated East Africa is essential for the security and economic liberation of its people.

The two heads of state also discussed key regional infrastructure projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to extending the SGR from Naivasha to the Malaba border, creating a seamless connection to Kampala and beyond, a move critical for reducing the cost of transport and boosting regional trade.

Discussions also touched upon cooperation in security, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts and stabilising the wider Horn of Africa region.

The leaders agreed to enhance intelligence sharing and joint security operations to address common threats.

The joint declaration signals a significant diplomatic thaw and a renewed political will to prioritise the EAC integration agenda over nationalist economic policies.

The directive for swift action by their cabinets will be closely watched by businesses and citizens in both countries, who stand to benefit from the revitalised partnership.

President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi on July 30, 2025

MoUs signed by President Ruto & President Museveni