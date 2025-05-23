Another Catholic priest murdered in cold blood

The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed the fatal shooting of Reverend Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett of St. Matthias Mulumba Tot Parish, in what authorities have described as a tragic and criminal act.

According to a press statement issued by Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga, the incident occurred in Mokoro Location, Kakiptul Sub-Location, within Kabartile Village.

Father Bett was reportedly accosted and shot dead by armed assailants, prompting an immediate response from the General Service Unit (GSU).

Police say a manhunt was swiftly launched, leading to the arrest of six suspects who are currently in custody.

Preliminary investigations have ruled out any connection to cattle rustling or banditry, which are common security threats in parts of the Elgeyo Marakwet county.

“The NPS condemns this heinous act and is committed to conducting thorough and expeditious investigations to apprehend all those involved,” read the statement signed by NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

The police have extended their condolences to Father Bett’s family, friends, and parishioners, describing the incident as a senseless act of violence.

Father Allois Bett was a respected clergyman known for his dedication to community service and pastoral care. His death marks a significant loss for the Catholic Church and the wider community in Kabartile.

As investigations continue, the NPS has vowed justice for Father Bett and accountability for those behind the crime.

Murder of Father John Maina Ndegwa

Police officers have also been investigating the murder of Father John Maina Ndegwa, a respected Catholic priest from Igwamiti Parish in Nyahururu.

On April 27, 2025, Father Maina presided over the 25th Family Day celebrations at Igwamiti Parish. The event was graced by several dignitaries, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

During the ceremony, Gachagua reportedly made a generous donation to the parish, a gesture that, according to investigators, may have inadvertently set off a chain of events leading to the priest's untimely death.

On May 15, Father Maina was found gravely injured along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway near the Diotomite stage.

A motorcycle rider discovered him with severe head injuries; before losing consciousness, the priest revealed he had been abducted from Nyahururu.

He was rushed to St. Joseph’s Mission Hospital in Gilgil but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) suggest that Father Maina was targeted by individuals demanding a share of the donation he received during the church event.

The assailants allegedly trailed him, leading to his abduction and subsequent murder.

Father Maina was laid to rest on May 22 at Tabor Hill Spiritual Centre in an emotional ceremony attended by hundreds of mourners.

His mother, Sarah Wambui, expressed profound grief, calling for justice and leaving the matter in God's hands.