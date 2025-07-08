Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has revealed deeply personal and previously unknown connections to Kenya.

He was speaking on Tuesday, July 8, during a speech at State House, Nairobi, where he was awarded the prestigious Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (CGH) by President William Ruto.

The 80-year-old South Korean statesman shared the story of a "secret trip" he made to Nairobi years ago, long before his retirement from the global stage, to attend his daughter's wedding.

President William Ruto with former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at State House, Nairobi on July 8, 2025

His daughter, Hyun Hee Ban, met and married Siddharth Chatterjee, who served for years as the UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya and now holds the same post in China.

“I will recall making a secret visit to Nairobi when I was Foreign Minister to celebrate their wedding ceremony here in Kenya,” Ban said. “I took personal leave and disappeared for a few days, and what memories I still carry with me of that joyous occasion.”

Ban described how three generations of his family have lived or formed strong connections in Nairobi, including his grandson Jay, who spent his formative years in the Kenyan capital. He said these personal ties make him feel “particularly a Kenyan myself.”

This is Ban’s third notable visit to Kenya in recent years. After completing his term as UN Secretary-General in 2016, he said Kenya was the first place he travelled to for rest and reflection, an experience he credits with helping him transition into his post-UN career.

“Kenya came to my rescue in a moment of need and served up a tonic that has helped propel me forward ever since,” he told the gathering of dignitaries.

Ban was in Nairobi not only to receive the state honour but also to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new African headquarters of the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), which he co-founded and now serves as Honorary Chair.

He praised President Ruto for joining the GCA board during the Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi in September 2023, and hailed the decision to establish a dual headquarters, one in Rotterdam and another in Nairobi, as a “landmark development.”

“This century is Africa’s century,” Ban declared. “But Africa will only secure its future if it can protect its development from climate shocks. And GCA Africa Headquarters will be your launchpad for adapting Africa at speed and at scale.”

He also paid tribute to Senegal’s former president, Macky Sall, who recently took over as Chairman of the GCA’s supervisory board.