Police armed with clubs and in anti-riot gear watched over mourners on Friday as Boniface Kariuki, the 22-year-old mask vendor shot during protests in Nairobi on June 17 , was laid to rest in Kangema, Murang’a County.

The funeral, marked by a heavy security caravan from the capital to his family home, unfolded quietly but under the eye of uniformed officers stationed along the procession route and at key access points.

The body was released from Kenyatta University Funeral Home in the morning and transported under escort to Murang’a.

Boniface Kariuki's funeral procession

Reports indicate officers were stationed on foot and in vehicles, observing the movement of mourners and vehicles into Kangema, Kariuki's rural home and his final resting place.

Earlier in the week, a requiem mass was held at Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi. That event also saw heightened police presence and calls for justice from mourners.

Banner at Boniface Kariuki's memorial service

Fatal shooting

Boniface Kariuki when he was shot by police during the protests in Nairobi CBD on Tuesday June 17, 2025

Kariuki sustained a gunshot wound to the head during demonstrations over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody .

He underwent emergency surgery at the Kenyatta National Referral Hospital, where he would be declared brain dead on June 29 . His passing was confirmed by his family the following day.

Investigations into the incident led to the arrest of Police Constable Klinzy Masinde Barasa, who now faces murder charges recommended by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

He remains in custody at Nairobi Remand Prison pending mental assessment at the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Another officer who was reportedly with him at the time of the shooting, Duncan Kiprono, has not been formally charged. ODPP cited insufficient evidence to proceed with a case against Kiprono.

Concern over police at Boniface Mwangi Kariuki's burial

The casket with Boniface Mwangi's body at his burial

The police presence during the funeral has drawn criticism from the general public and rights observers, who viewed such measures as potentially excessive for a burial.

Kariuki’s death, after being shot at close range, is one of several cases under scrutiny following a series of youth-led demonstrations across the country.

The protests began in mid-June, triggered by allegations of police brutality and in-custody deaths .

As of July 1, at least 50 people had reportedly died in protest-related incidents, with hundreds more injured.

The outcome of Barasa’s prosecution is expected to influence public confidence in accountability efforts related to police conduct.