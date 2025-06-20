MaskFriday: Kenyans unite in symbolic protest after Tuesday's incident [Photos]

Kenyans are uniting in a powerful #MaskFriday movement after police shot 22-year-old mask seller Boniface Kariuki during a protest in Nairobi's CBD.

Boniface, who was selling masks during a protest in the Nairobi CBD, was shot by police and is now recuperating at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The incident has sparked public outrage and renewed calls to end police brutality and use of excessive force.

Leading the charge is comedian-turned-activist Eric Omondi, who launched the #MaskUpFriday challenge online.

The campaign has quickly gained momentum, with Kenyans across social media platforms posting images of themselves wearing masks not just as a health precaution, but as a statement.

Media personality Carol Radull urged her followers to participate in the challenge, saying, “Before you step out of your house, wear a mask.”

Content creator Terence Creative and his wife Millie Chebby joined in as well, sharing a photo of themselves masked up.

Beauty entrepreneur Carey Priscilla took it a step further by involving her students and staff at her college. A group photo of the institution’s members in masks served as a visual statement of collective action.

Today, we wear our masks for Boniface. He wasn’t a threat. He was just a brother trying to earn a living. No more silence. No more brutality.