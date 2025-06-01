Colourful Madaraka Day celebrations & stand out moments in photos

The 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations saw Homa Bay come to life in a glorious celebration of the day when Kenya attained internal self-rule after being a British colony for decades.

More than eight hours before the event, enthusiastic crowds had already filled Raila Odinga stadium to capacity and braved the cold night.

More continued to stream into the venue , eager to be part of the celebration that turned out to be one of the best organized events in the country’s history.

Among the highlights of the day was the glorious display of the Kenyan military which left awe-struck Kenyans capturing every moment with their phone cameras.

Jets roared above, slicing through the sky with impressive maneuvers with the appreciating the finesse.

Paratroopers glided through the sky with their parachutes, gracefully landing on the stadium amid cheers from Kenyan who soaked in every moment.

The entry of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his spouse Ida Odinga saw the stadium come alive with the crowd applauding them as they took their place on the dais.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto made a grand entrance with the usual ceremonial fanfare and guard of honour mounted by the security forces.

In keeping up with tradition, Kenya Prisons, GSU, Kenya Police Dog Unit, Tourist Police, Rapid Deployment Unit all made their presence seen and felt with an excellent parade.

Cultural appreciation & entertainment

The entertainment lineup reflected the country’s rich history with culture, entertainment and history converging in a powerful display of national pride and jubilation.

Those who got the chance to grace the stage knew it was their time to shine and did not waste the opportunity as they kept the crowd engaged and entertained.

Luo traditional dancers impressed the crowd with their authentic Orutu and Nyatiti beats in proud display of the community’s heritage.

Infectious Benga music filled the stadium, keeping the ecstatic crowd on its toes with the high-profile guests also joining in.

Speeches

Speeches at the event underscored the need for unity and shared prosperity while tackling challenges and shunning divisive politics.

"We understand keenly that this country is our home and we have no other, and that’s why wherever they go all over the world, Kenyans never forget their homeland," President Ruto stated.

A few political salvos were also fired during the speeches, with Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga listing some of the projects that have been accomplished.

Your excellency, for the first time, the people of Homa Bay are not merely following this national celebration on the media, they are experiencing it first-hand.

We are grateful that just 6 months ago, you pledged to complete the expansion of our stadium. Today, we proudly unveil a 20,000 seater capacity, canopy-covered stadium, expansion of Kabunde airstrip, and dualling of our main highway and upgrading various roads in Homa Bay town. These developments are a testament to your commitment to keeping promises

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga revisited the events of last year, calling for compensation for all those who were killed during the Gen Z protests.

The people who died and were injured during the Gen Z protest, I want to say that we should do compensation so that we can have closure on this chapter."