Madaraka Day: Grand reception & filling stadium by midnight & other highlights

Excitement continues to sweep through Homa Bay county that has witnessed increased activity with President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s dalliance taking the county by storm.

The duo arrived at the Raila Odinga stadium which is also the venue for this year’s celebration to a grand reception.

Excited residents braved the night to fill the stadium to capacity with excitement building up and towards the climax of President Ruto’s tour of the region being the Madaraka Day celebrations.

The gates of the stadium opened at 9:30 pm on Friday night with thousands of Homa Bay County residents pouring into the venue of the 2025 Madaraka Day celebration.

By midnight, the stadium was already filled to capacity with thousands of Kenyans braving the cold night.

Politicians react to stadium filling to capacity

Photos show the 20000-capacity stadium filling rapidly, with areas Member of Parliament Peter Opondo Kaluma taking to social media to welcome Kenyans to Homa Bay for the celebrations, but noting that the venue was already full.

Madaraka Day 2025 is here! Welcome to Homa Bay – though the Stadium is already full.

The excitement among the citizenry was palpable, extending to the political class with Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa chiding the opposition.

Let no one dare deceive you with the absurd notion that the feeble duo of Rigathi Gachagua and the plodding Kalonzo Musyoka could ever eclipse the towering might of Raila Odinga and William Ruto at the ballot! This is Homa Bay, roaring with unyielding resolve at 4am today!"

Ruto & Raila dalliance take Homa Bay by storm

Raila Odinga’s cooperation with President William Ruto has sparked a new wave of excitement in the county that was selected to host the 62nd Madaraka Day Celebrations.

The duo is expected to make their way into the stadium with the president presiding over the celebrations.

The four days preceding Madaraka Day saw the President camp in the region, launching several projects and addressing thousands of residents.

ODM’s cooperation with President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government was formalized in February 2025 when the duo signed a Memorandum of Understanding listing the areas of cooperation.