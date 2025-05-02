Matiang'i breaks silence on 2027 State House bid [VIDEO]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i officially kicked off his political journey on Friday, signalling his presidential ambitions for the 2027 General Election with a spirited meet-the-people tour in the Gusii region.

In his first major public appearance since returning to Kenya from the United States, Matiang’i addressed thousands of supporters, preaching unity, coalition-building, and a collective push for “national liberation” to address Kenya’s economic and political challenges.

Speaking at Kijauri in Borabu, Nyamira County, the first stop of his Gusii tour, Matiang’i declared his readiness to join forces with like-minded opposition leaders to challenge President William Ruto’s administration.

“Allow me to join with other like-minded leaders and work together towards this course,” said Matiangi, in his first stopover, drawing loud cheers and chants from the crowd.

The former Cabinet Secretary, who has been endorsed as the Jubilee Party’s presidential flagbearer, framed his campaign as a movement beyond personal ambition.

Accompanied by prominent regional leaders, including Kisii Governor Simba Arati, Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo, Senators Richard Onyonka and Okong’o Omogeni, and several MPs and MCAs, Matiang’i sought the blessings of the Gusii community for his 2027 bid.

Matiang’i also addressed the economic and political issues in the countries he attributed to the current administration.

“Let us not lose hope in our country, hizi shida zote zenye tuko nazo siku ikifika tutavuka hio daraja kwa pamoja na tusisahau kupiga kura,” he told a gathering at Gusii Stadium.

Fred Matiang’i’s career profile

Matiang'i's career began as a High School teacher in Kisii before he transitioned into academia, lecturing at Egerton University and the University of Nairobi.

He also served as the Eastern Africa regional representative for the Centre for International Development, Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, at the State University of New York.

Matiang'i holds a Bachelor's degree in Education from Kenyatta University, a Master's in English from the University of Nairobi, and a PhD in Communication and Comparative Literature, also from the University of Nairobi.

Key Government Roles

Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and Technology

Matiang'i was appointed to this role on April 23, 2013. During his tenure, he oversaw Kenya's transition from analogue to digital broadcasting, improving the quality and accessibility of television services.

He also spearheaded initiatives to improve ICT infrastructure, expanding fibre optic networks and boosting internet connectivity.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Science and Technology

In a cabinet reshuffle on November 24, 2015, Matiang'i became the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Science and Technology.

He implemented measures to combat cheating in national examinations, enhanced security protocols, and ensured the timely release of exam results.

Matiang'i was also responsible for the development and implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which emphasises practical skills and knowledge relevant to the job market.

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government

Following the death of Joseph Ole Nkaissery on July 8, 2017, Matiang'i was appointed as the acting Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government.

He assumed the full position in January 2018. On January 22, 2019, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him chairperson of the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee.