Gachagua: What Ruto told me on his deal with Raila & NADCO report

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned Raila Odinga over his associalion with President William Ruto, stating that the partnership is a long con game crafted by the president and backing his claims with a conversation he claims to have had with the President.

According to Gachagua, Ruto’s dalliance with Raila is a long con game to subdue the veteran opposition leader, keeping him occupied, distracted and silent.

Referring to a conversation he claims to have had with Ruto when the president warmed up to Odinga, Gachagua cautioned the ODM leader of what awaits him once he has served the purpose.

Bwana Prime Minister, ile kitu huyo Kasongo ataonyesha wewe, uliza mimi. When he brought Raila, I asked him what’s going on, and he said, ‘We are just managing this mzee… tumtafutie kitu kidogo ya kukula anyamaze.’

Rigathi Gachagua addressing a Community Public Rally in Baltimore, Maryland

Gachagua who spoke on Sunday, July 27, 2025, during a public engagement with Kenyans in the U.S portrayed Ruto as a seasoned schemer who is an expert in political deceit.

He is just coning you - Gachagua claims

The Democracy for the Citizens Party leader told the gathering that Raila is being used and misled by the very people he has now chosen to work with, adding that Ruto personally told hm that the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report will not be implemented.

I want to tell you, Raila Odinga, that William Ruto told me that the NADCO report will go nowhere. He is just conning you. He has told Ichung’wah and company in parliament to delay it until the next elections.

The bipartisan committee was assembled after months of protest led by the opposition and after months of extensive dialogue, a report was prepared and presented to President Ruto and the opposition leader.

More than a year later, the NADCO report is yet to be implemented with the former Prime Minster now calling for an intergenerational conclave.

Raila defends Sifuna

His remarks come at a time when mistrust is building up in the broad-based government, following remarks by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna who tore into the government and the MoU signed between ODM and Kenya Kwanza government.

Sifuna asserted that the ODM-UDA MoU is “dead,” citing several unfulfilled promises and a surge in extrajudicial killings in the country.

Raila has clarified that he will stick with President William Ruto until 2027, making it clear that ODM’s pact with UDA and the broad-based government is here to stay.

