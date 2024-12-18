Gov't announces strict guidelines for fireworks as festive season enters peak

The State Department of Mining has issued a directive outlining strict guidelines for fireworks displays during as the festive season enters peak and during the New Year celebrations.

The advisory, released on December 17, 2024, aims to ensure public safety and compliance with the Explosives Act while regulating where and how fireworks may be used.

Requirements for fireworks displays

In the directive, the Ministry stressed that fireworks displays can only take place at venues that have been authorised by the State Department for Mining.

These authorised locations include clubs, hotels, sports grounds, school compounds, churches, and any other venue cleared by an Explosives Inspector.

The Ministry has called on the public to strictly adhere to the regulations outlined in the Explosives Act, which aims to prevent any disruption or accidents that may arise from improper fireworks use.

The Ministry’s advisory specifically states that fireworks displays must occur between 12 midnight and 12.30 AM on December 31, 2024.

“Fireworks displays should not inconvenience the general public,” the Ministry noted, emphasising that all events must adhere to the safety requirements.

Where to obtain permits

Those wishing to host fireworks displays are required to obtain permits from the State Department for Mining offices, which are located in Nairobi, Mombasa, Wundanyi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru, Nyeri, and Embu.

Only individuals or organisations holding these valid permits will be allowed to conduct the displays.

“Permits must be duly signed by the inspector of Explosives,” the Ministry added, reiterating the importance of official approval.

Fireworks dealers and safety measures

Fireworks dealers have also been directed to comply with strict guidelines. The Ministry has stressed that no fireworks should be sold to anyone under the age of 13, as it is considered an offence under the Explosives Act.

Furthermore, dealers are only permitted to sell fireworks to individuals who possess valid permits for display, which an Explosives Inspector must also sign.

The Ministry has specifically pointed out that “no person shall purchase or otherwise acquire blasting materials except under the authority of, and to the extent authorised in, a written permit issued by an inspector.”

This is in line with the strict oversight measures put in place to ensure the safe handling and display of fireworks during the holiday season.

Ensuring safety during displays

In addition to these regulatory measures, the Ministry has stressed that only experienced, qualified, and sober individuals are allowed to fire aerial shells or other aerial fireworks.

This is to ensure that the displays are both spectacular and, most importantly, safe for all involved.