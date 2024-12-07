Great Chepsaita Cross Country Run: Highlights, benefits & A-list attendees

The second edition of the Great Chepsaita Cross Country Run was flagged off by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki with a host of dignitaries in attendance.

The event attracted more than 10, 000 athletes, with 70 elite runners going head to head in the elite races.

Elite athletes who graced the event include multiple record holder Faith Kipyegon and marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge.

Kindiki noted that the government must do more to nurture athletics talent in the country and defend Kenya’s enviable position on the global scene as the home of athletics talent.

Athletics is as source of our unity, it brings us together. There is a lot of talent…the kids running are from the villages and they want to nurture their talent.

Sponsoring needy students

This year's edition themed 'Run for Education' is now a world athletic event after attaining the Gold Label status with money raised from the initiative set to enable thousands of learners access quality education.

The Great Chepsaita Cross Country patron Farouk Kibet noted that more than Sh10 million will be used to sponsor over 1,000 needy students in the area.

This race is about our people from various cultures. The medical camp on December 2, will ensure we also support a healthy community.

Upgrade of hospitals & medical camp

He said the race would also help to upgrade hospitals in the area as well as roads.

We are grateful to all our sponsors, and it’s encouraging that our community here and all those involved are ready for the Great Chepsaita race on December 7