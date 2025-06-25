IG Douglas Kanja's message to Kenyans ahead of June 25 protest in Nairobi

As political tensions escalate in Kenya, the National Police Service (NPS) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

A protest has been planned in Nairobi on Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the storming of Parliament, an event triggered by the Finance Bill 2024 and which resulted in more than 60 deaths when police opened fire.

Outrage over the June 8 death of blogger‑teacher Albert Ojwang in police custody has also reignited the unrest.

Autopsy findings reveal he died from physical assault, landing six police officers in court on murder charges

Inspector-General Douglas Kanja Kirocho

While many protests are peaceful, isolated violence, arson, and the emergence of counter‑protest “goons” are raising fears of escalating conflict.

In a recent press briefing on the eve of the commemoration of the June 25 protest, Inspector-General Douglas Kanja Kirocho addressed the nation, reassuring the public that despite rising tensions, the NPS remains dedicated to upholding law and order across the country.

He said that the service operates without political influence and is focused on adhering to the highest standards of professionalism and discipline.

The Inspector-General emphasised that the NPS’s primary goal is to protect both individuals and national assets while respecting fundamental human rights and freedoms.

Armed goons pictured walking in the streets of Nairobi during protests earlier in June 2025

The Right to Assemble Peacefully

Addressing the planned protest, the NPS emphasised the constitutional right of every Kenyan to peacefully assemble, demonstrate, and present petitions to public authorities.

Inspector-General Kanja assured the public that, while the police support these rights, they will take firm action against any assemblies that become unlawful or threaten public peace.

The NPS stressed that the Public Order Act requires protesters to cooperate with police to ensure the safety of all involved.

Ensuring Security with Professionalism and Accountability

The Inspector-General reassured Kenyans that the NPS remains focused on maintaining security despite any disruptions caused by demonstrations.

Every effort will be made to uphold public order and prevent any criminal activities from undermining the safety of citizens.

The police service called on the public to avoid provocative actions directed at officers, reiterating the importance of maintaining peaceful protests in line with the law.

Armed goons pictured walking alongside the police in the streets of Nairobi during protests in Nairobi earlier in June

The NPS also reminded citizens to cooperate with authorities, particularly during demonstrations, to ensure that public safety is not compromised.

Ongoing Efforts to Safeguard the Nation

The NPS reaffirmed its dedication to dismantling criminal networks and ensuring the safety of all Kenyans.

Inspector-General Kanja expressed his gratitude for the dedication of police officers who continue to risk their lives in service to the nation.

In closing, the Inspector-General called for national unity, urging Kenyans to stand together during these challenging times.

The NPS reiterated its pledge to work tirelessly to safeguard the country, but also called for the public’s continued support.