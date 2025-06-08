Interior Ministry’s plan to make resident associations the new watchdogs

The Kenya Alliance of Resident Associations (KARA) is a non-political, non-profit, non-denominational, and non-racial organisation established in 2000.

It serves as the umbrella body representing the collective voice of resident associations across Kenya.

KARA's primary objective is to empower these associations to engage with government entities, private sector stakeholders, and development partners to address service delivery challenges at the neighbourhood, county, and national levels.

Membership and Structure

KARA comprises over 860 registered Resident Associations nationwide. These associations are typically voluntary groups with a minimum of 20 members, including homeowners and tenants, united to improve their neighbourhoods by addressing local issues such as security, infrastructure, and environmental concerns.

Collaborations and Partnerships

KARA has established strategic partnerships with various entities, including county and national governments, development partners, and the private sector.

Usalama Mitaani Launch

One such partnership is the Usalama Mitaani program, aimed at enhancing community security through local participation and strategic partnerships.

The program will officially be launched on June 8, 2025, at the 7th August Memorial Park in Nairobi and will be presided over by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and Police IG Douglas Kanja.

The event introduces a community-led security approach that emphasises public safety through partnerships and local engagement.

Participants include various Resident Associations (RAs) from Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru, as well as representatives from private security firms, the National Police Service and National Government officers.

The program supports grassroots organisations by facilitating access to tools, resources, and platforms for reporting incidents, sharing intelligence, and coordinating with law enforcement and private security firms.

Digital platforms like the Hatua App will be utilised to facilitate communication and real-time reporting, ensuring that residents can quickly alert authorities to security threats.

Combating Drug and Alcohol Abuse

A central element of the Usalama Mitaani program is addressing the growing crisis of drug and alcohol abuse among Kenyan youth, particularly in urban slums and peri-urban areas.

The program acknowledges that drug abuse is not just a health issue, but also a significant security threat that destabilises communities.

The initiative integrates a multi-faceted response to this challenge, which includes:

Preventive Education

Working with faith-based organisations and peer-led outreach programs to raise awareness and educate young people about the dangers of drug abuse.

Community-Based Rehabilitation Referrals

Offering pathways to rehabilitation through local community centres, where residents can access support services to overcome addiction.

Collaborative Enforcement

Working alongside anti-narcotics agencies like NACADA and police officers to implement effective strategies to curb the distribution and use of illegal drugs in local communities.

By framing drug abuse as a security issue, Usalama Mitaani seeks to highlight the need for early intervention and ongoing community vigilance.

Historically, security efforts have largely been reactive, with law enforcement responding to incidents after they occur.